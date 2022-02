American Water Works Earnings: What to Watch on Feb. 16

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

American Water Works (NYSE: AWK) is slated to release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results after the market close on Wednesday, Feb. 16. A conference call with analysts is scheduled for the following day at 9 a.m. ET.In 2022, shares of American Water, which is the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility, are down 14.8% through Jan. 31. This performance trails that of the broader market, as the S&P 500 index has lost 5.2% over this period. The market has been struggling because of expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates several times this year. Interest-rate sensitive stocks, which include utilities, have generally been struggling the most.Long-term investors shouldn't pay too much attention to short-term or even medium-term market dynamics. Continue reading