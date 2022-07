American Water Works Earnings: What to Watch on July 27

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

American Water Works (NYSE: AWK) is slated to release its second-quarter 2022 results after the market close on Wednesday, July 27. The top management team of the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility is scheduled to hold an analyst conference call on the following day at 9 a.m. ET.Over the last year, American Water stock has slightly outperformed the broader market, which has performed poorly in 2022. The stock's return is 7.4% in the red for the one-year period through July 12, while the S&P 500 index's return is underwater by 11.3% over this period.Here's what to watch in the company's upcoming Q2 report.Continue reading