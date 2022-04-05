+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
05.04.2022 16:00:00

American Wave Machines and ProSlide Align to Bring Surfing to Developments Worldwide

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Wave Machines, Inc. (AWM) – the wave technology pioneer and worldwide leader in surf pool development – and ProSlide Technology Inc. – the industry leader in water ride design, technology and manufacturing – are pleased to announce that ProSlide is now an authorized reseller addressing the water park and resort markets. ProSlide will offer AWM's proprietary PerfectSwell® to global markets starting with upcoming projects in Asia and the Middle East.

Rob Kelly in the barrel on PerfectSwell® at American Dream. Photo: Seth Stafford

"ProSlide continually pushes the envelope with innovations in the water park and resort spaces," said Jenna Timinsky, Business Development Manager at AWM. "Innovation aligns perfectly with AWM and we're excited to address their markets with such a capable partner."

American Wave Machines' PerfectSwell® technology can reproduce the best surf from around the world, miles from the ocean. Their patented technology has already generated close to half a million surf sessions in places like Waco, Texas, Shizunami, Japan and American Dream in New Jersey. PerfectSwell® is the only technology that creates real ocean dynamics and provides infinite wave variety that appeals to elite surfers and beginners alike.

"AWM's proven track record of producing world-class waves combined with our advanced water ride technology offerings creates an unparalleled, turn-key development package that our clients will love," says ProSlide's Business Development Manager – Waves and Surf, Nicholas Yu.

About American Wave Machines

American Wave Machines, Inc. develops world class surf pools, wave systems and surf venues. AWM surf technology is protected by a patent portfolio in over 15 jurisdictions worldwide. SurfStream® venues have capacity of 100's while PerfectSwell® surf pools are 1 acre plus with capacity in the 1,000's. Since 2007 over 4,000,000 sessions have been enjoyed at American Wave Machines locations around the globe.

 

(PRNewsfoto/American Wave Machines, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-wave-machines-and-proslide-align-to-bring-surfing-to-developments-worldwide-301517447.html

SOURCE American Wave Machines, Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ukraine-Krieg belastet: US-Börsen geben nach -- ATX und DAX schließen deutlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorrangig im Minus
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich im Mittwochshandel deutlich schwächer. Die Wall Street bleibt zur Wochenmitte im Abwärtsmodus. Die Märkte in Fernost mussten am Mittwoch mehrheitlich Verluste hinnehmen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen