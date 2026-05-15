Answer Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006
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15.05.2026 10:05:00
Americans Are Angry About Inflation, and Neither Party Has an Answer. 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks to Own Right Now.
American voters have spoken, and they're not happy about the higher prices they're paying for... well, pretty much everything. A recent poll commissioned by CNN indicates 55% of voters' top concern right now is the skyrocketing cost of living. That's more than twice the share of any other issue on their minds at this time.Regardless of the underlying politics, the lingering problem of inflation is clearly too big for investors to ignore. To this end, here's a closer look at three names that can not only stand up to this headwind but may even benefit from it.This isn't anything brick-and-mortar retailer Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) hasn't survived, or even thrived on, before. The last time inflation raced out of control, after the COVID-19 pandemic lull in 2022, the company frequently touted that most of its market share gains were coming from households earning $100,000-plus per year who weren't regular shoppers at its stores before. It's still happening, in fact, as CEO John Furner noted during the Q4 earnings conference call in February.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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