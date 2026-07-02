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02.07.2026 16:35:00
Americans Are Cutting Back on Spending. Here's Why That Might Not Matter for SpaceX Investors.
Americans are still spending, but they are getting more cautious and looking for deals. A recent University of Michigan survey showed that Americans expect inflation to be 4.6% over the next year, down slightly from an expectation of 4.8% in May. On the first day of Amazon's Prime Day event, U.S. online spending rose 5.3% year over year to $8.3 billion across retailers, according to Adobe Analytics, a part of Adobe, which expected the four-day event to drive $26.3 billion in U.S. online spending. Meanwhile, Costco Wholesale's (NASDAQ: COST) May sales rose 14.5% year over year to $20.95 billion. This shows that value-oriented platforms can still win when shoppers are under pressure.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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