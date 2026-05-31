The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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31.05.2026 07:00:00
Americans Have Never Been This Pessimistic. The Stock Market Doesn't Agree, and History Says the Market Wins.
For much of the past two years, consumer sentiment has been trending worse. The combination of high inflation, high interest rates, and a K-shaped economic trajectory that has left many households struggling to keep up has done significant damage to consumer confidence.Now, that confidence level is reaching new lows.The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index, which has tracked how Americans feel about the U.S. economy since 1978, fell to 44.8 last month. That's the lowest reading ever since the survey was first produced.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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