Americans Rely Increasingly On Credit Cards and Home Equity

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.The US has a multi-trillion-dollar hangover and the debt market is its remedy of choice.The New York Federal Reserve on Tuesday revealed US household debt is at its highest level since the famously inauspicious year of 2008. The figures showed that Americans are leaning harder on their credit cards as prices soar; at the same time, a report from The Wall Street Journal suggests they're increasingly turning their homes into credit cards, too. What could go wrong?Continue reading