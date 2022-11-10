Americans Report Feeling Concerned About Mobile Device Battery Life According to New Survey

OnePlus Survey Conducted by The NPD Group Offers Insights About Americans' Smartphone Charging Habits; People Frustrated by Charging Times Among Other Findings

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand OnePlus today released the results of a proprietary consumer study conducted by The NPD Group. The findings, based on 1,000 U.S. respondents who purchased a smartphone in the last twelve months, indicate people are frustrated with smartphone charging times and often charging their device multiple times a day. In fact, 43% of respondents reported being at least somewhat frustrated with the time it takes to fully charge their phone, and two-thirds reported charging their phone at least twice a day.

"Many smartphone device manufacturers have removed charging units from their smartphone boxes and engineered a new revenue stream, all from sales of their own charging devices," said Robin Liu, CEO for OnePlus North America. "Rather than investing in R&D to improve charging efficiency and battery life, leading device manufacturers have maintained the status quo while burdening consumers with additional costs."

Survey findings include:

Charging habits and interest:

How often: 69% of respondents report charging their smartphone at least twice a day.

When: 64% of respondents say they charge their phone overnight, making it the most popular charging time. Even so, more than one-third of respondents admit they are concerned that frequent or overnight charging may damage the smartphone battery.

Where: 93% of respondents charge their phones at home, followed by 45% charging while in the car or on public transit, 32% while at work, 15% while out doing activities (e.g. hiking, shopping, attending a concert, going to a restaurant, etc.), 14% while at school and 8% during flights and air travel.

Method: 88% of respondents reported using a wired charger, followed by 46% for car chargers, 28% for wireless chargers, and 19% reported regularly using a power bank.

More than three-fourths of respondents say it's important that a wall charger and charging cable are included "in the box" with the price of a phone.

Duration: 64% of respondents leave their phone plugged in to charge for at least 40 minutes.

Charging Concerns: 63% of respondents report feeling concerned about their smartphone battery dying when they are 'out and about' without a place to plug-in.

Fast Charging Interest: 97% of Americans report being at least a little interested in a phone that will charge in less than 20 minutes.

"OnePlus believes in providing smartphone users with fast charging and long-lasting battery performance, straight out of the box," said Robin Liu, CEO for OnePlus North America. "Our OnePlus 10T provides 125W wired charging in North America and is able to charge the device from 1 to 100% in just 20 minutes."

Methodology

Survey highlights are from a proprietary consumer study conducted for OnePlus by The NPD Group. The survey was fielded between September 13th-20th, 2022 among 1,000 consumers who had purchased a smartphone priced $600+ in the last twelve months.

For more information, please visit oneplus.com/charging.

About OnePlus

OnePlus is a global mobile technology brand challenging conventional concepts of technology. Created around the "Never Settle" mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing together with its community of users and fans.

