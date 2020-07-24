AmeriCare Medical Partners with Oakland University Sponsoring the 32nd Annual Nightingale Nursing Awards - Celebrating "The Year of the Nurse" and our Front-line Heroes

TROY, Mich., July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inspired by the ceremonies namesake, Florence Nightingale, committee members carried on the 32 year tradition by providing an innovative virtual mixer and live stream ceremony that applauds the dedication and commitment of outstanding nursing professionals who actively shape the future healthcare. This year, AmeriCare Medical, Inc. partnered with Oakland University as a scholarship sponsor for Post Acute Care and Specialty Nursing with Paula Lavesque from Beaumont Health Systems taking home the prestigious nursing award.

"The award night event proved to be like no other, along with the virtual setting, it is the 200th Anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birth year and the World Health Organization designated 2020 as the Year of the Nurse," stated Greg Jamian, CEO of AmeriCare Medical, Inc., and board member of the Oakland University School of Nursing. "Now more than ever, we are proud and honored to once again continue our partnership with Oakland University to recognize nursing leaders who integrate life-long learning, skills and values into their professional practice within our community."

AmeriCare's company, AmeriStaff Nursing Services has been an exemplary employer of the nursing fields, and currently employs over 300 nurses to businesses, hospitals, governments and assisted care facilities throughout Michigan. Two thirds of AmeriStaff's Nursing Management Team are alumni of the Oakland University's School of Nursing.

There were eleven Nightingale award winners and another eleven runner-ups that received scholarships or recognition for exceptional service. For over three decades, this has been a night to acknowledge and strengthen the entire southeastern Michigan nursing community.

Since 1980, AmeriCare Medical, Inc. has provided integrated health care services to hospitals, assisted care facilities and private homes throughout Michigan. AmeriCare Medical, Inc. is the parent company of AmeriStaff Nursing Services, Sun Medical Equipment and Rx iV Pharmacy, making it a one stop shop for patients and all of their home care needs. For more information visit: http://www.americaremedical.com

