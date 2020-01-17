17.01.2020 19:30:00

Americas Directory of Polyurethane Systems Houses, 2020: Contact Details, Systems Types, Product Ranges, Production Capacity, and More

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Directory of Polyurethane Systems Houses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive directory of PU systems houses - approximately 82 companies in the Americas - with their full contact details, systems types, product ranges, production capacity, etc. They also profile the major global systems manufacturers and include details on all their regional systems houses.

Information Provided for Each Systems House (where available):

  • Contact details
  • Company profile
  • Ownership
  • Number of employees
  • Annual turnover
  • Systems applications/types
  • Trade names
  • System production capacity
  • Distribution network
  • Contact names

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction
1.1 Scope of Study
1.2 End-use Markets
1.3 Methodology
1.4 Units of Volume
1.5 Definition of a Systems House
1.6 Units of Value

2. Market and Technical Background
2.1 Technical Background
2.2 Market Background

3. Major Manufacturers of Polyurethane Systems
3.1 BASF Polyurethanes
3.2 Covestro AG
3.3 Huntsman Polyurethanes
3.4 The Dow Chemical Company

4. System House Profiles by Country
4.1 ARGENTINA
4.1.1 Ecopur 96 de Argentina SA
4.1.2 Poliresinas
4.2 BRAZIL
4.2.1 Amino Quimica
4.2.2 COIM Brasil
4.2.3 Flexivel
4.2.4 ISOMAC
4.2.5 PURCOM
4.2.6 Poliois Vegetais
4.2.7 Polisystem
4.2.8 Thermopol
4.2.9 Travi Plasticos
4.2.10 Univar
4.2.11 Urepol Polimeros
4.2.12 Utech
4.3 CANADA
4.3.1 Demilec
4.3.2 Elastochem
4.3.3 IPS
4.3.4 Normac
4.4 CHILE
4.4.1 Austral
4.4.2 IXOM Chile SA
4.5 COLOMBIA
4.5.1 Alcoplast
4.5.2 Espumlatex
4.6 MEXICO
4.6.1 MCNS-MX
4.6.2 Maxima Dimension
4.6.3 Productos Eiffel
4.6.4 Purcom Mexico
4.6.5 Quimica Pumex
4.6.6 Simon Quimica
4.6.7 Valcom
4.7 PANAMA
4.7.1 Synthesia Panama
4.8 UNITED STATES
4.8.1 Accella
4.8.2 Azon USA
4.8.3 BJB Enterprises
4.8.4 Belzona
4.8.5 Carpenter
4.8.6 Chemline
4.8.7 Conklin
4.8.8 Creative Polymer Solutions
4.8.9 DAP Products
4.8.10 Desert Polymers
4.8.11 Empire West Foam
4.8.12 Foam Supplies
4.8.13 GCPAT
4.8.14Gaco Western
4.8.15 General Coatings
4.8.16 Goldenwest Manufacturing
4.8.17 HK Research
4.8.18 Hapco
4.8.19 Henry Company
4.8.20 ICP Group
4.8.21 ITW Polymers Sealants
4.8.22 Icynene-Lapolla
4.8.23 Industrial Polymers
4.8.24 Innovative Polymers
4.8.25 Iracore
4.8.26 Isotec International
4.8.27 J6 Polymers
4.8.28 Johns Manville
4.8.29 Lanxess Solutions US
4.8.30 MCNS Polyurethanes USA
4.8.31 MCPU
4.8.32 Master Bond
4.8.33 Meramec
4.8.34 Mereco Technologies
4.8.35 NCFI
4.8.36 Neogard
4.8.37 Northstar Polymers
4.8.38 Polycoat Products
4.8.39 Polyset
4.8.40 Polytek Development
4.8.41 Proviron America
4.8.42 SES Foam
4.8.43 SWD Urethane Company
4.8.44 TSE Industries
4.8.45 Urethane Technology Co
4.8.46 Utah Foam Products
4.8.47 Willamette Valley Co
4.9 VENEZUELA
4.9.1 Oxiteno Andina

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9f74yn

