America’s First State Lottery Puts Education at Forefront with Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership Deal

LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) announces the New Hampshire Lottery, the first modern U.S. state lottery and a Top 10 performing instant game lottery worldwide, has extended its current contract with Scientific Games for six years with the addition of the Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership(SGEP) program to create maximum funding for educational programs in the state.

Through the new partnership, the company will provide the New Hampshire Lottery with world-leading instant game design and portfolio management services, as well as technology-driven analytics and insights, game manufacturing, advanced logistics, technologies to support inventory management and distribution, and services for 1,250 retailers throughout the state. The contract extension also includes Scientific Games sales force performance management software, gem|Intelligence®.

The New Hampshire Lottery launched the first lottery instant "scratch" game in America in 1975 produced by Scientific Games, and has partnered with the company over the decades to develop an instant game product portfolio that generated a record $295.5 million in retail sales in 2020. Perenially a top-performing lottery globally, New Hampshire is currently ranked No. 10 in the world for instant game per capita sales (La Fleur's 2021 World Lottery Almanac). To date, the Lottery has contributed more than $2 billion to education, with instant games representing approximately 65% of its revenues.

Charlie McIntyre, New Hampshire Lottery Executive Director, said, "Scientific Games' track record of developing our instant game category to benefit students in New Hampshire speaks for itself. Critical to supporting our mission, this contract extension evolves our instant games relationship to a full category management partnership with technologies and services that will ensure our retailers have an optimal portfolio of games players want to purchase. The state's decision to extend and enhance our contract with Scientific Games for six years is in the best interest of driving maximum profits for public education in New Hampshire."

One of the most forward-thinking lotteries in the U.S. for game innovation, the New Hampshire Lottery has collaborated with Scientific Games to launch thousands of instant games, some featuring popular licensed brands and second chance promotions. Recent hits include 7-11-21® LIVE!, $50 or $100 Series III and Granite State Platinum Millions.

"Scientific Games congratulates the New Hampshire Lottery on nearly 50 years of sound business management that has positioned the Lottery at the top of a global industry. Building from a very solid foundation, we look forward to further supporting the Lottery with our advanced SciTrak Ultra® technology that powers the SGEP program, and supporting its retailer network with our gem|Intelligence software," said John Schulz, Senior VP, Lottery Instant Products for Scientific Games.

Scientific Games launched the world's first secure retail instant game in 1974, the first digital instant game in the U.S. in 2014, and is the world's largest creator, manufacturer and services provider of instant games in the world. The Company provides games, technology and services to more than 150 lotteries around the globe, including nearly every North American lottery.

