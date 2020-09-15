Americas Market Intelligence to Present the 2021 Latin America Forecasting Forum

MIAMI, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Market Intelligence (AMI) will present a unique event on Sept. 24, 2020: the 2021 Latin America Forecasting Forum . Attendees will gain a direct, data-driven understanding of the impact of COVID-19 on the region, including updates on lockdowns, market openings and border openings. It will also offer detailed 2021 outlooks for key markets in the region and analyze four disruptive trends in Latin America that were caused or accelerated by the coronavirus crisis.

"We've been sharing abbreviated LatAm forecasts with the public since 2017," says John Price, Managing Director of AMI. "However, the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 crisis warrants a more thoughtful, in-depth analysis. That's why we created the 2021 Latin America Forecasting Forum . Our goal is to expand the depth of our forecasting to help companies make better-informed business decisions in 2021," explains Price.

Among the features and topics of the 2021 Latin America Forecasting Forum are:

· Predicting how and when the COVID-19 health crisis will subside in major LatAm markets, including: Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Central America and the Caribbean

· Forecasting when each featured market will resume economic growth and normalcy in 2021

· Forecasting which industries will lead the Latin American economic rebound

· Beyond country-by-country outlooks, the 2021 Latin America Forecasting Forum will also analyze four disruptive COVID-driven trends:

. The accelerated growth of e-commerce

. The digitization of almost everything

. The widening income gap in Latin American society

. The fiscal collapse of Latin American governments

"In a 'normal' year, forecasting is a challenge in a region as varied and globally exposed as Latin America," observes Price. "Forecasting 2021 is that much more of a challenge with COVID added to the mix. That said, our senior consultants have operated in Latin America for close to 30 years and have guided clients through five previous economic recessions. Combined with the multiple lenses of our industry practices, we bring both experience and analytical firepower to our forecasting. If you are preparing your 2021 budget, you will find our Forecasting Forum worthy of your time and investment," says Price.

