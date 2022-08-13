Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
13.08.2022 01:34:00

America's Mayors Celebrate House Passage of Historic Inflation Reduction Act

WASHINGTON, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After the United States House of Representatives passed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 today, U.S. Conference of Mayors CEO and Executive Director Tom Cochran issued the following statement:

We look forward to President Biden signing this monumental piece of legislation into law.

"Mayors across the nation commend the House for approving this historic bill. With the Inflation Reduction Act, families across the country will begin to see lower energy costs and save money on their prescription drugs. This bill will help build a more equitable future for our cities and deliver on many long-held priorities of the U.S. Conference of Mayors. The climate change solutions, in particular, represent the culmination of decades of work by mayors to protect our planet from the devastating impact of greenhouse gas emissions. We look forward to President Biden signing this monumental piece of legislation into law."

About the United States Conference of Mayors -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are more than 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

 

