America's Next Space Station Will Be Twice as Big Thanks to SpaceX

The International Space Station is a technological marvel.Beginning with the Zarya power and propulsion module launched in 1998, through the installation of its latest solar array last year, the ISS took more than a quarter-century, 42 space launches, and $150 billion to build. 108.5 meters end-to-end, the ISS boasts 1,0005 cubic meters of pressurized volume on its inside, of which roughly 39% (388 cubic meters) are habitable.But science has come a long way since 1998. As the ISS approaches the end of its lifespan in 2031 or thereabouts, it might now be possible to replace the space station with something bigger, and even more useful -- with one single space launch.