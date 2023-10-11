|
11.10.2023 13:07:00
America's Plans for an ISS Replacement Are in Peril
Sometime in early 2031, America plans to shut down the International Space Station (ISS), deorbit the station, and cause it to (mostly) burn up in Earth's atmosphere before crashing into the ocean. The question now is, what will replace the ISS? As recently as earlier this year, the answer seemed clear: Three separate teams of space companies had already won contracts from NASA to design prototype commercial space stations to replace ISS:Additionally, privately held Axiom Space is well along on its plan to train private astronauts aboard ISS, then attach its own modules to the space station, and later detach four of those modules to form its own private space station before ISS takes its swan dive. Axiom has already conducted two missions aboard ISS, and signed contracts for two more.
