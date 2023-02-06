America's Push for EVs Could Leave the Power Grid Feeling Drained

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Electric vehicles existed in the early 1900s, believe it or not -- there were more than 4,000 of them -- but they were not built for highways, which of course didn't exist back then. So if you lost power 10 miles outside of town, you had to get ready to do some pushing.And while the US is now outfitted with tens of thousands of charging stations, the 21st Century proliferation of EVs could be too much for our national grid if adoption rates continue at their current pace, according to The Wall Street Journal. So either infrastructure needs to adapt, or we need to remember how to push.Continue reading