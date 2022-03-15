|
15.03.2022 14:00:00
America's Top 100 Most Educated Cities in 2022. Where Do America's Smartest People Live Post-Pandemic
OAK PARK, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwellics, the authority in U.S. city data and personalized advice on where to move, has unveiled its 2022 list of the Top 100: Most Educated Cities in America 2022.
Dwellics analyzed data on children and adults in more than 50,000 U.S. cities to compile the report. The analysis focused on math, reading, and language arts proficiency, spelling bee, and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) competition winners, numbers of blue-ribbon schools, and percentage of adults with a bachelor's degree or higher or a STEM degree.
Nationally, California is the most intelligent state, with twenty communities achieving rank in the report; the San Francisco Bay Area, home of the Silicon Valley, hosts a cluster of these cities. Virginia, particularly the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, comes in second, with fourteen. Ohio, home to twelve cities on the list, rounds out the top three states. The top cities in each of the top three states:
- Cupertino, California (#1)
- Saratoga, California (#3)
- McLean, Virginia (#7)
- Blacksburg, Virginia (#8)
- Solon, Ohio (#11)
- Madeira, Ohio (#25)
The cities with the nation's largest school districts – New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago – did not achieve a ranking in the report, suggesting that there may be a correlation between smaller school districts and high academic performance.
This fits with the general trend of American workers, who are taking advantage of working remotely in increasing numbers, moving from larger metropolitan areas to smaller communities. In addition, many of these workers are migrating to take advantage of a lower cost of living and better opportunities for their families, including seeking educational excellence.
Media Contact:
Giselle Sitdykova
gsitdykova@nefeligrp.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/americas-top-100-most-educated-cities-in-2022-where-do-americas-smartest-people-live-post-pandemic-301496612.html
SOURCE Dwellics
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg bleibt Belastungsfaktor: US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- ATX schließt tiefer -- DAX beendet Sitzung knapp im Minus -- Corona-Zahlen belasten Asiens Börsen letztendlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Dienstag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte auf rotem Terrain. Anleger in den USA zeigten sich am Dienstag zuversichtlich. An den größten Börsen in Fernost waren auch am Dienstag abermals rote Vorzeichen zu sehen.