Ameriprise Financial Aktie
WKN: A0F55S / ISIN: US03076C1062
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29.09.2026 22:51:50
Ameriprise Board Authorizes Additional $5.5 Bln Share Buyback
(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) announced that its Board of Directors authorized an additional $5.5 billion for the repurchase of shares of its common stock through September 30, 2028.
As of June 30, 2026, the company had approximately $1.1 billion available from its April 2025 authorization, which is available through June 30, 2027.
The company plans to fund share repurchases using existing working capital, future cash flow, and other customary financing methods.
On the NYSE in the after hours, the shares were trading 0.96 percent up at $502.11, after closing Tuesday's trading 0.23 percent higher.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ameriprise Financial Inc
|435,00
|-0,53%