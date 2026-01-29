Ameriprise Financial Aktie

WKN: A0F55S / ISIN: US03076C1062

29.01.2026 12:53:52

Ameriprise Financial Inc. Profit Retreats In Q4

(RTTNews) - Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.008 billion, or $10.47 per share. This compares with $1.071 billion, or $10.58 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ameriprise Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.043 billion or $10.83 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.2% to $4.960 billion from $4.501 billion last year.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.008 Bln. vs. $1.071 Bln. last year. -EPS: $10.47 vs. $10.58 last year. -Revenue: $4.960 Bln vs. $4.501 Bln last year.

