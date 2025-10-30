Ameriprise Financial Aktie
WKN: A0F55S / ISIN: US03076C1062
|
30.10.2025 12:58:26
Ameriprise Financial Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $912 million, or $9.33 per share. This compares with $511 million, or $5.00 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Ameriprise Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $970 billion or $9.87 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $9.76 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 9.0% to $4.791 billion from $4.397 billion last year.
Ameriprise Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $912 Mln. vs. $511 Mln. last year. -EPS: $9.33 vs. $5.00 last year. -Revenue: $4.791 Bln vs. $4.397 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ameriprise Financial Incmehr Nachrichten
|
31.10.25
|S&P 500-Titel Ameriprise Financial-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Ameriprise Financial von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
29.10.25
|Ausblick: Ameriprise Financial informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
24.10.25