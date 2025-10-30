Ameriprise Financial Aktie

30.10.2025 12:58:26

Ameriprise Financial Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $912 million, or $9.33 per share. This compares with $511 million, or $5.00 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ameriprise Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $970 billion or $9.87 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $9.76 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.0% to $4.791 billion from $4.397 billion last year.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $912 Mln. vs. $511 Mln. last year. -EPS: $9.33 vs. $5.00 last year. -Revenue: $4.791 Bln vs. $4.397 Bln last year.

