Ameriprise Financial Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $494 million, or $4.43 per share. This compares with $701 million, or $5.96 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Ameriprise Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $773 million or $6.94 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.7% to $3.62 billion from $3.76 billion last year.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $494 Mln. vs. $701 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.43 vs. $5.96 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $6.48 -Revenue (Q4): $3.62 Bln vs. $3.76 Bln last year.

