Ameriprise Financial Succession Planning Program Helps Advisor Sell Her Practice and Retire on Her Terms

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) today highlighted how the company’s seasoned Succession Planning team helped advisor Jane Fontaine of Ocala, Fla. sell her practice and develop a plan for a smooth transition into retirement – while ensuring her clients continue to receive quality advice from a team of financial advisors who share her passion for exceptional service.

Fontaine – who has 38 years of industry experience and managed more than $167 million in assets at her previous firm, AXA Advisors – decided in 2018 that she was ready to sell her practice and gradually transition into retirement. She contacted Ameriprise after learning of the firm’s track record and capabilities in helping advisors buy and sell practices. Ameriprise’s team of specialists not only helped her determine the value of her practice, but also identified three Ameriprise advisors who were well positioned to service her book of business and provide a concierge-level experience to her clients. The team worked closely with Fontaine and the Ameriprise advisors throughout the entire sale process, which was completed in June 2018.

An ideal outcome for all parties

The transaction proved to be an ideal outcome for Fontaine as well as the advisors who will serve her clients going forward. In fact, after the sale closed, Fontaine secured a three-year position as an Ameriprise advisor supporting the team – an arrangement that allows her to serve and maintain connections with her clients and earn additional income before her official shift into retirement in 2022.

Fontaine credits Ameriprise for enabling her to successfully sell her practice and retire on her terms and timetable. "When I set out on this journey, I was overwhelmed by the choices in front of me,” she said. "I’ve spent my career helping other people map out their plans for retirement. But when it came to myself, I wasn’t sure how I was going to navigate the complexities of taking care of my clients, selling my practice and eventually settling into retirement.”

"Ameriprise changed the equation. Their team of experts took the time to understand my goals, develop a plan of action and bring all the pieces together seamlessly,” Fontaine continued. "I can rest easy that my clients are in good hands and my plan for retirement is right on track.”

Since 2008, Ameriprise has helped more than 250 external advisors sell their practices, seamlessly transition their clients to an Ameriprise advisor, and retire on their own terms. For more information on the company’s expertise in succession planning strategies, visit https://www.joinameriprise.com/experienced-financial-advisors/practice-acquisition/.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive asset management, advisory and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise Financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. Member FINRA and SIPC.

© 2019 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191115005010/en/