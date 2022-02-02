AmerisourceBergen Corp. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $449.11 million, or $2.13 per share. This compares with $374.85 million, or $1.81 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, AmerisourceBergen Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $545.39 million or $2.58 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.5% to $59.63 billion from $52.52 billion last year.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $449.11 Mln. vs. $374.85 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.13 vs. $1.81 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.57 -Revenue (Q1): $59.63 Bln vs. $52.52 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.60 - $10.90