12.09.2022 14:34:55

AmerisourceBergen To Buy Germany's PharmaLex Holding For EUR 1.28 Bln In Cash

(RTTNews) - AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) announced Monday that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Germany's PharmaLex Holding GmbH, a leading provider of specialized services for the life sciences industry, from funds advised by AUCTUS Capital Partners AG for 1.28 billion euros in cash, subject to certain customary adjustments.

The transaction will advance AmerisourceBergen's role as partner of choice for biopharmaceutical manufacturers by enhancing AmerisourceBergen's global portfolio of solutions to support manufacturer partners across the pharmaceutical development and commercialization journey.

PharmaLex is a global team of scientific, regulatory, and safety and compliance (GxP) experts that provide strategic guidance and regulatory support to biopharma companies throughout a product's lifecycle.

The transaction is expected to close by March 2023 and is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals.

Upon closing, the acquisition of PharmaLex is expected to be approximately $0.15 accretive to AmerisourceBergen's adjusted earnings per share for the last seven months of its fiscal year 2023, which would contribute to AmerisourceBergen's previously disclosed fiscal year 2023 growth target from capital deployment.

