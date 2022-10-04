Ameritas announces newly elected officers

LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameritas President and CEO Bill Lester announces the following officer elections.

Paula Hodges was promoted to vice president, actuarial. Hodges was previously second vice president, actuarial. She holds a Bachelor of Science in math and computer science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She is a fellow of the Society of Actuaries and is a certified Six Sigma Black Belt from the American Society for Quality.

Tim Von Ebers was hired effective Sept. 6, holding the title of rvp, sales and distribution. Von Ebers was previous vice president, life and annuity sales at Ohio National Financial Services. He is a Chartered Life Underwriter and Chartered Financial Consultant and is licensed in life and health insurance.

Grant Smiley was promoted to vice president, investment operations. He was previously the second vice president, investment system operations. Smiley holds a Bachelor of Science in computer engineering from the University of Cincinnati and a Master of Business Administration from Xavier University.

Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas offers a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance; retirement plans; investments; asset management; and public finance. Securities offered through affiliate Ameritas Investment Company LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and investment advisory services offered through Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC. For more information, visit ameritas.com.

