Amesite Shares Surge 201% After Landing Enterprise Customer

(RTTNews) - Amesite Inc. (AMST) shares soared 201.49 percent to $2.3700, up $1.5839 on Tuesday, after the company announced that its NurseMagic platform secured a new enterprise customer representing approximately 2,700 patients.

The stock is currently trading at $2.3700, compared with a previous close of $0.7861 on the Nasdaq. It opened at $2.4100 and traded between $2.0800 and $2.6700 during the session, with volume reaching 104.19 million shares, far above the average daily volume of 588,613 shares.

The customer will implement NurseMagic across its workforce to streamline documentation, integrate with electronic medical records and electronic visit verification workflows, and reduce administrative work for caregivers. The company said the win significantly expands its enterprise footprint and validates its strategy of delivering scalable AI-powered clinical infrastructure for the non-acute care market.

Amesite shares have traded between $0.7700 and $4.7800 over the past 52 weeks.