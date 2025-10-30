Ametek Aktie
WKN: 908668 / ISIN: US0311001004
|
30.10.2025 12:22:18
Ametek Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Ametek Inc. (AME) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $371.42 million, or $1.61 per share. This compares with $340.24 million, or $1.47 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Ametek Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.89 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.76 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 10.8% to $1.892 billion from $1.708 billion last year.
Ametek Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $371.42 Mln. vs. $340.24 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.61 vs. $1.47 last year. -Revenue: $1.892 Bln vs. $1.708 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.90 - $1.95 Full year EPS guidance: $7.32 to $7.37
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ametek Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
30.10.25
|Schwacher Handel in New York: S&P 500 am Mittag in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
30.10.25
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich zum Start des Donnerstagshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
27.10.25