AMETEK To Acquire Indicor Instrumentation For $5 Bln

(RTTNews) - AMETEK, Inc. (AME), a provider of industrial technology solutions, announced Wednesday that it has agreed to acquire a portfolio of instrumentation businesses from Indicor, LLC in an all-cash deal at approximately $5.0 billion.

The businesses serve end markets aligned with AMETEK's portfolio and generate substantial recurring revenue from consumables, services, and aftermarket support.

After closing, the businesses will be integrated into AMETEK's Electronic Instruments Group and Electromechanical Group based on product offerings and market alignment.

The acquisition will be funded with borrowings under AMETEK's existing credit facility and new debt issuance.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

In pre market activity on the NYSE, shares of AMETEK were gaining 0.16 percent, trading at $234.91, after closing Tuesday's regular trading 1.78 percent higher.