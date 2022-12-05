|
05.12.2022 19:54:29
Amex Exploration wins top explorer award at Mines and Money 2022; stock jumps
Amex Exploration (TSXV: AMX) recently saw its exploration success over the past year recognized by the international mining community, with the company accepting the top explorer award at Europe’s largest mining investment event.On Thursday, the company received the Exploration Company of the Year award on in front of an international audience of its peers at the annual Mines and Money gala held in London, UK. The Exploration Company of the Year award is a competitive category that recognizes success in arguably the most important area of the mining sector.The 2022 Explorer of the Year acknowledges a company and its leadership team for a significant new discovery made, or advanced to a meaningful status, in the period between October 1, 2021, and September 30, 2022.“I am very proud of the dedicated team and the quality of work we have produced. Exploration is at the core of Amex culture, and we continue to stay focused on delivering results for our shareholders and stakeholders,” Victor Cantore, Amex’s president and CEO, commented.By the end of 2022, Amex will have completed close to 375,000 metres of drilling on its 100% owned Perron project in Quebec. The drilling campaign is one of the largest and most ambitious in Canada, with the objective of discovering and defining the gold and VMS potential of the Perron property.By analyzing and interpreting data compiled from geophysics, structural data and geochemistry, the Amex team and its partners have replicated their success in the original Eastern Gold Zone discovery and made numerous other discoveries on the project, the company said.In total Amex, has outlined an area of gold and VMS mineralization that stretches over 4 km laterally on the Perron property. In the past year alone, Amex has discovered four new gold zones and two copper-rich VMS zones, while expanding and defining the High-Grade Gold Zone (HGZ) (underground mining target) and the adjacent Denise Zone (near surface bulk-tonnage target).“The Perron project is located in a greenstone belt of Quebec that was previously overlooked for gold. Our success has proven that perseverance leads to discoveries which will benefit the people of the area and the province of Quebec,” Cantore added.In addition to exploration success, Amex also recently qualified for ECOLOGO certification through a framework for environmental, social and corporate governance to adapt to the current environment of sustainable investing.Shares of Amex Exploration shot up 5.7% by 1:30 p.m. ET Monday following the award announcement. The company’s market capitalization currently stands at C$193.1 million.
