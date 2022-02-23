23.02.2022 18:00:00

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Coronavirus Update

  • We continue to apply all safety measures at our disposal with the highest degree of attention in order to ensure our employees are working in the lowest risk environment possible. Hospitalizations remain at a very low level and presently AMG has zero hospitalizations. AMG has not experienced a facility closure or operational interruption.

Strategic Highlights

  • Our Enabling CO2 Reduction Portfolio (ECO2RP) in 2021 enabled 79.0 million tons of CO2 reduction, 40% more than the 56.6 million tons of enabled CO2 reduction in 2020.
  • AMG today announces a 2030 commitment to reduce direct CO2 emissions as well as commitment to increase its ECO2RP portfolio over the same time period.
  • The construction of AMG Vanadium’s second spent catalyst recycling facility in Zanesville, Ohio is proceeding as planned. Commissioning has begun and the plant is forecast to achieve full run rate capacity in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Shell & AMG Recycling B.V. (SARBV) continues to pursue circular refinery residue opportunities globally.
  • AMG Brazil will increase its spodumene production by 40,000 tons, bringing its production capacity to 130,000 tons per annum. The project is currently in detailed engineering, with construction planned to commence at the beginning of the second half of 2022, and mechanical completion at the end of the first quarter of 2023.
  • Site preparation and building site facilities have started in Bitterfeld, Germany and commissioning for the first module of the battery grade lithium hydroxide upgrader will commence in the third quarter of 2023.
  • AMG’s first lithium vanadium battery ("LIVA”) for industrial power management applications is proceeding as planned.
  • In December, AMG announced that it will bring its lithium value chain under one new corporate entity to further increase the long-term value of AMG’s lithium activities. AMG Lithium activities are comprised of AMG’s Brazilian mining and processing plants as well as the German hydroxide project and include the Lithium solid-state battery research and development activities in Frankfurt.

Financial Highlights

  • Revenue increased by 30% to $330.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 from $253.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • EBITDA was $43.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, 95% higher than the fourth quarter 2020 EBITDA of $22.5 million, marking the sixth straight quarter of sequential improvement. On a full-year basis, EBITDA in 2021 of $136.7 was more than double full year 2020 EBITDA.
  • Cash from operating activities was $30.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, and $90.8 million on a year-to-date basis, compared to $19.6 for full year 2020.
  • AMG’s liquidity as of December 31, 2021, was $508 million, with $338 million of unrestricted cash and $170 million of revolving credit availability.
  • The total 2021 dividend proposed is €0.40 per ordinary share, including the interim dividend of €0.10, paid on August 13, 2021.
  • In November, AMG entered into a new $350 million 7-year senior secured term loan B facility and a $200 million 5-year senior secured revolving credit facility, which together replaced AMG’s prior credit facility and extended the term loan maturity from 2025 to 2028 and revolver maturity from 2023 to 2026. Further strengthening AMG’s commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), annual CO2 intensity reduction targets were built into the Revolving Credit Facility, making it a Sustainability Linked Loan.

Amsterdam, 23 February 2022 (Regulated Information) --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG”, EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG”) reported fourth quarter 2021 revenue of $330.4 million, a 30% increase over $253.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $43.9 million, a 95% increase over $22.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. This also marks the sixth straight quarter of sequential growth after the pandemic low point in the second quarter of 2020.

Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO, said, "With regard to COVID, we continue to apply all safety measures at our disposal with the highest degree of attention in order to ensure our employees are working in the lowest risk environment possible.

"AMG continued to sequentially improve EBITDA in the fourth quarter and on a full-year basis 2021 EBITDA more than doubled 2020 EBITDA. AMG continues to see price increases and strong volumes throughout our portfolio. Our Clean Energy Materials segment continues to deliver strong EBITDA, which more than tripled since the fourth quarter of 2020, its seventh straight quarter of sequentially increasing EBITDA.

"We are pleased to announce our Enabling CO2 Reduction Portfolio (ECO2RP) in 2021 enabled 79.0 million tons of CO2 reduction, 40% more than the 56.6 million tons of enabled CO2 reduction in 2020.

"As regard to our key strategic projects, the construction of the ferrovanadium plant in Zanesville, Ohio, which will essentially double our recycling capacity for refinery residues, is nearly complete. Shell & AMG Recycling B.V. continues to pursue circular refinery residue opportunities globally; this project advances the goals of a circular economy and is essential in achieving societal benefits of reducing global CO2 emissions. AMG Brazil will increase its spodumene production by 40,000 tons, bringing its production capacity to 130,000 tons per annum. We have begun site preparation for our new lithium hydroxide production facility in Germany and the groundbreaking ceremony will take place on May 11th. AMG’s first lithium vanadium battery ("LIVA”) for industrial power management applications is proceeding as planned.

"During AMG’s Capital Markets Day on January 11th we explained our strategy to further develop our lithium value chain activities and commented on the strategic options.”

Key Figures

In 000’s US dollars 
 Q4 ‘21Q4 ‘20ChangeFY ‘21FY ‘20Change
Revenue$330,360$253,47630%$1,204,666$937,116        29% 
Gross profit61,79728,103120%208,243112,653        85% 
Gross margin18.7%11.1%          17.3%          12.0%  
       
Operating profit (loss)22,295(2,184)        N/A57,141(9,235)      N/A
Operating margin6.7%      (0.9%)         4.7%         (1.0%) 
       
Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders5,705(2,839)        N/A13,771(41,692)      N/A
       
EPS - Fully diluted0.18(0.10)        N/A0.44(1.47)      N/A
       
EBIT (1)32,67811,059195%92,99123,106        302% 
EBITDA (2)43,88522,53995%136,67666,767        105% 
EBITDA margin13.3%8.9% 11.3%7.1% 
       
Cash from operating activities30,22511,358166%90,78819,619        363% 

Notes:

(1)   EBIT is defined as earnings before interest and income taxes. EBIT excludes restructuring, asset impairment, inventory cost adjustments, environmental provisions, exceptional legal expenses, equity-settled share-based payments, and strategic expenses. Beginning January 1, 2021, AMG has altered its calculation of adjusted EBIT to no longer include the impact of foreign exchange. This alteration was made in consideration of a change in the Company’s hedging policy and to better align the reported adjusted EBITDA with the calculation for our bank covenant calculations. Starting January 2021, the Company is no longer hedging European cash pool intergroup balance sheet exposures which will result in higher volatility in our financial results from foreign exchange which we believe is not representative of our operating performance. Foreign exchange loss in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $2.8 million. Because of this hedging policy change, we did not retroactively apply this change to the prior year figures, otherwise it would have resulted in a decrease to the prior period EBIT of $1.1 million.
(2)   EBITDA is defined as EBIT adjusted for depreciation and amortization.

Operational Review

AMG Clean Energy Materials

 Q4 ‘21Q4 ‘20ChangeFY ‘21FY ‘20Change
Revenue$115,405$66,995        72%$381,475$245,664        55%
Gross profit27,9506,004        366%75,09511,994        526%
Gross profit before non-recurring items29,0388,562        239%80,26421,261        278%
Operating profit (loss)16,301(5,118)N/A22,476(24,522)N/A
EBITDA25,7537,081        264%66,62210,580        530%

AMG Clean Energy Materials’ revenue increased by $48.4 million, or 72%, to $115.4 million, driven mainly by higher prices in vanadium, tantalum and lithium concentrates offset by lower volumes in each product.

Gross profit before non-recurring items for the quarter increased by $20.5 million compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily due to the increased price environment.

SG&A expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $11.7 million, $4.6 million higher than the fourth quarter of 2020 due to higher strategic project costs and increased shared-based and variable compensation expense.

The fourth quarter 2021 EBITDA increased by $18.7 million, to $25.8 million from $7.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, due to the improved gross profit as noted above.

AMG Critical Minerals

 Q4 ‘21Q4 ‘20ChangeFY ‘21FY ‘20Change
Revenue$79,422$55,483        43%$308,523$213,318        45%
Gross profit11,18910,557        6%48,73535,629        37%
Gross profit before non-recurring items11,37911,651        (2%)48,69036,806        32%
Operating profit2,5845,279        (51%)20,18114,167        42%
EBITDA6,4598,871        (27%)31,20025,888        21%

AMG Critical Minerals’ revenue increased by $23.9 million, or 43%, to $79.4 million, driven by very strong sales volumes of antimony and improved sales prices across all three businesses.

Gross profit before non-recurring items decreased by 2% in the fourth quarter due to the continuing rise in energy and shipping costs, which were only partially passed on to customers.

SG&A expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by $3.4 million, to $8.7 million, primarily due to higher share-based and variable compensation expense in the current quarter.

The fourth quarter 2021 EBITDA was $2.4 million lower than the same period in the prior year, due to higher SG&A costs as well as lower profitability driven by higher energy and shipping costs.

AMG Critical Materials Technologies

 Q4 ‘21Q4 ‘20ChangeFY ‘21FY ‘20Change
Revenue$135,533$130,998        3%$514,668$478,134        8%
Gross profit22,65811,542        96%84,41365,030        30%
Gross profit before non-recurring items22,38815,303        46%84,30970,386        20%
Operating profit (loss)3,410(2,345)N/A14,4841,120        1,193%
EBITDA11,6736,587        77%38,85430,299        28%

AMG Critical Materials Technologies' fourth quarter 2021 revenue increased by $4.5 million, or 3% compared to the same period in 2020. This increase was due to higher sales volumes of titanium alloys and higher prices of titanium alloys and chrome metal driven by stronger demand from our aerospace customers. Therefore, fourth quarter 2021 gross profit before non-recurring items increased by $7.1 million, or 46%, to $22.4 million.

SG&A expenses increased by $5.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020, due to higher share-based and variable compensation expense in the current quarter.

AMG Critical Materials Technologies’ EBITDA increased to $11.7 million during the quarter, compared to $6.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. This was primarily due to higher profitability in chrome metal and titanium alloys.

The Company signed $84.9 million in new orders during the fourth quarter of 2021, driven by strong orders of remelting, induction, and heat treatment furnaces in China, representing a 1.61x book to bill ratio. Order backlog was $188.2 million as of December 31, 2021, 21% higher than $155.1 million as of September 30, 2021, due largely to strong orders of remelting, heat treatment, and induction furnaces. On a full year basis, the Company signed $227.5 million in new orders, representing a balanced 1.00x book to bill ratio.

Financial Review

Tax

AMG recorded an income tax expense of $8.7 million in 2021, compared to $11.2 in 2020. This variance was mainly driven by improved financial performance offset by movements in the Brazilian real versus the US dollar. The effects of the Brazilian real caused a $3.5 million non-cash deferred tax benefit in 2021. Movements in the Brazilian real exchange rate impact the valuation of the Company’s net deferred tax positions related to our operations in Brazil.

AMG paid taxes of $9.9 million in 2021, comprised of $12.9M of cash tax payments net of $3.0 million of refunds. In 2020 AMG paid $8.6 million in taxes, comprised of $18.5 million cash payments net of $9.9 million of refunds. The higher cash payments in 2020 were largely a result of payments of taxes owed from profitable prior years, and the refunds in both years resulted from overpayment in prior years.

Exceptional Items

AMG’s fourth quarter and full year 2021 gross profit includes exceptional items, which are not included in the calculation of EBITDA.

A summary of exceptional items included in gross profit in 2021 and 2020 are below:

Exceptional items included in gross profit

 Q4 ‘21Q4 ‘20ChangeFY ‘21FY ‘20Change
Gross profit$61,797$28,103        120%$208,243$112,653        85%
Inventory cost adjustment        —        2,160        (100%)        1,164        6,219        (81%)
Restructuring (reversal) expense(140)        4,374       N/A        522        5,700        (91%)
Asset impairment expense (reversal)153        566        (73%)        (711)        664       N/A
Strategic project expense1,501        313        380%        4,045        3,217        26%
Others(506)        —       N/A        —        —       N/A
Gross profit excluding exceptional items62,80535,516        77%213,263128,453        66%


Liquidity

 December 31, 2021December 31, 2020Change
Senior secured debt$371,897$364,640        2%
Cash & cash equivalents337,877207,366        63%
Senior secured net debt34,020157,274        (78%)
Other debt24,39819,876        23%
Net debt excluding municipal bond58,418177,150        (67%)
Municipal bond debt319,476319,699        —
Restricted cash93,434208,919        (55%)
Net debt284,460287,930        (1%)

AMG had a net debt position of $284.5 million as of December 31, 2021.

AMG continued to maintain a strong balance sheet and adequate sources of liquidity during the fourth quarter. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had $338 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $170 million available on its revolving credit facility. As such, AMG had $508 million of total liquidity as of December 31, 2021.

In January 2022, AMG entered into €140 million of long-term bilateral unsecured performance-based guarantee facility agreements. These guarantee arrangements support expected customer advanced payments and replace the existing guarantee arrangements.

In November, AMG entered into a new $350 million 7-year senior secured term loan B facility and a $200 million 5-year senior secured revolving credit facility, which together replaced AMG’s prior credit facility and extended the term loan maturity from 2025 to 2028 and revolver maturity from 2023 to 2026. Further strengthening AMG’s commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance, annual CO2 intensity reduction targets were built into the Revolving Credit Facility, making it a Sustainability Linked Loan.

Net Finance Costs

AMG’s fourth quarter 2021 net finance costs were $12.6 million compared to $4.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. This increase was mainly driven by the write-off of prior unamortized debt issuance fees during the quarter associated with the refinancing noted above and foreign exchange losses during the quarter.

AMG capitalized $3.8 million of interest costs in the fourth quarter of 2021, in line with $3.8 million in the same period in 2020, driven by interest associated with the Company’s tax-exempt municipal bond supporting the vanadium expansion in Ohio.

SG&A

AMG’s fourth quarter 2021 SG&A expenses were $39.5 million compared to $26.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, with the variance driven largely by increased strategic project costs and higher shared-based and variable compensation expense.

Full year 2021 SG&A expenses were $139.6 million, an increase of $21.8 million, or 19%, versus the prior year. SG&A expenses for 2021 included $89.9 million in personnel costs compared to $68.0 million in 2020. The 2021 personnel costs were increased due to higher share-based and variable compensation expense associated with our profitability during the year, and the 2020 personnel cost was reduced by cost reduction efforts in response to the onset of the pandemic.

Net Income to Shareholders

Net income to shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $5.7 million compared to a loss of $2.8 million in 2020. Earnings in the fourth quarter of 2021 were impacted (net of tax) by three large non-cash charges: first, a $3.7 million write-off of unamortized financing expenses from the 2018 financing; second, a $4.7 million charge related to 2019 share-based compensation awards which were not expected to vest at the end of the prior year, however, due to higher than anticipated profitability in the current year the awards are now expected to vest; third, a $2.0 million foreign exchange charge due primarily to intercompany debt balances. Excluding these non-cash charges, AMG would have net income to shareholders of $16.1 million, or $0.50 diluted earnings per share, in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Final Dividend Proposed

AMG intends to declare a dividend of €0.40 per ordinary share over the financial year 2021. The interim dividend of €0.10, paid on August 13, 2021, will be deducted from the amount to be distributed to shareholders. The proposed final dividend per ordinary share therefore amounts to €0.30.

A proposal to resolve upon the final dividend distribution will be included on the agenda for the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 5th, 2022.

Outlook

Previously, AMG increased its EBITDA guidance for full year 2022 to $225 million or higher based on significantly improved market conditions in lithium and we reaffirm this guidance.

AMG anticipates the Company will increase overall staffing from about 3,300 at the end of 2021 by 5 to 10% due to the hiring associated with the ramp-up of the vanadium expansion in Ohio and the lithium expansion in Germany.

Capital expenditures for 2022 are expected to be between $175 million and $200 million mainly driven by the finalization of construction for the vanadium expansion in Ohio and expenditures related to the construction of the lithium hydroxide plant in Germany.

With regard to financing in 2022, AMG has recently finalized its debt refinancing and although we look to consistently optimize our financial structure, our current liquidity can fully fund all of the approved capital expansion projects mentioned above.

In addition, AMG is pleased to announce a two-pronged commitment to reduce our CO2 emissions and increase our enabled CO2 savings through 2030:

  1. AMG commits to reduce its direct CO2 emissions by 20% by 2030 from a baseline of 2019 (i.e., pre COVID) adjusted for the startup of our Zanesville facility. This is a total reduction of 125,000 tons of CO2.
  2. AMG commits to increase its enabled CO2 reduction by 10% per annum from 2021 levels of 79.0 million through 2030.

Net income (loss) to EBITDA reconciliation        

 Q4 ‘21Q4 ‘20FY ‘21FY ‘20
Net income (loss)$4,139($2,613)$13,779($42,460)
Income tax expense (benefit)5,293(4,950)8,70711,184
Net finance cost (1)12,6445,95633,60223,524
Equity-settled share-based payment transactions (2)6,883(2,164)10,2063,792
Restructuring (reversal) expense(140)4,3745225,700
Inventory cost adjustment2,1601,1646,219
Asset impairment expense (reversal)153566(711)664
Environmental provision2304,28711,9414,342
Strategic project expense (3)3,7692,52912,1577,085
Non-recurring legal expense(35)441,353
Share of loss of associates2195181,053947
Others(512)431527756
EBIT32,67811,05992,99123,106
Depreciation and amortization11,20711,48043,68543,661
EBITDA43,88522,539136,67666,767

(1) See note (1) to the Key Figures table.

(2) Amount includes variable compensation expense which settled in shares in 2021.

(3) The Company is in the ramp-up phase for several strategic expansion projects, including AMG Vanadium’s expansion project, the joint venture with Shell, Hybrid Lithium Vanadium Redox Flow Battery System, and the lithium expansion in Germany, which incurred project expenses during the quarter but are not yet operational. AMG is adjusting EBITDA for these exceptional charges.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.  
Consolidated Income Statement  
   
For the quarter ended December 31  
In thousands of US dollars20212020
 Unaudited 
Continuing operations  
Revenue        330,360        253,476
Cost of sales        (268,563)        (225,373)
Gross profit        61,797        28,103
   
Selling, general and administrative expenses        (39,501)        (26,065)
   
Environmental expense        (230)        (4,287)
Other income, net        229        65
Net other operating expense        (1)        (4,222)
   
Operating profit (loss)        22,295(2,184)
   
Finance income        1,107        2,311
Finance cost        (13,751)        (7,172)
Net finance cost        (12,644)        (4,861)
   
Share of loss of associates and joint ventures        (219)        (518)
   
Profit (loss) before income tax        9,432        (7,563)
   
Income tax (expense) benefit        (5,293)        4,950
   
Profit (loss) for the period4,139        (2,613)
   
Profit (loss) attributable to:  
Shareholders of the Company        5,705        (2,839)
Non-controlling interests        (1,566)        226
Profit (loss) for the period        4,139        (2,613)
   
Earnings (loss) per share  
Basic earnings (loss) per share        0.18        (0.10)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share        0.18        (0.10)

 

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.  
Consolidated Income Statement  
   
For the year ended December 31  
In thousands of US dollars20212020
 Unaudited 
Continuing operations  
Revenue        1,204,666        937,116
Cost of sales        (996,423)        (824,463)
Gross profit        208,243        112,653
   
Selling, general and administrative expenses        (139,576)        (117,780)
   
Environmental expense        (11,941)        (4,342)
Other income, net        415        234
Net other operating expense        (11,526)        (4,108)
   
Operating profit (loss)        57,141        (9,235)
   
Finance income        1,938        4,757
Finance cost        (35,540)        (25,851)
Net finance cost        (33,602)        (21,094)
   
Share of loss of associates and joint ventures        (1,053)        (947)
   
Profit (loss) before income tax        22,486        (31,276)
   
Income tax expense        (8,707)        (11,184)
   
Profit (loss) for the year        13,779        (42,460)
   
Profit (loss) attributable to:  
Shareholders of the Company        13,771        (41,692)
Non-controlling interests        8        (768)
Profit (loss) for the year        13,779        (42,460)
   
Earnings (loss) per share  
Basic earnings (loss) per share        0.44        (1.47)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share        0.44        (1.47)

 

 

 

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.  
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position   
In thousands of US dollars

December 31,
2021
Unaudited		December 31, 2020
Assets  
Property, plant and equipment        693,624        551,926
Goodwill and other intangible assets        44,684        43,207
Derivative financial instruments        95        1,894
Other investments        29,830        27,527
Deferred tax assets        52,937        58,081
Restricted cash        85,023        208,919
Other assets        8,471        8,496
Total non-current assets        914,664        900,050
Inventories        218,320        152,306
Derivative financial instruments        4,056        5,961
Trade and other receivables        145,435        122,369
Other assets        65,066        44,821
Current tax assets        5,888        5,108
Restricted cash        8,411        —
Cash and cash equivalents        337,877        207,366
Assets held for sale        —        1,005
Total current assets        785,053        538,936
Total assets        1,699,717        1,438,986

 

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.  
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position   
(continued)  
In thousands of US dollars

December 31,
2021
Unaudited		December 31, 2020
Equity  
Issued capital        853        831
Share premium        553,715        489,546
Treasury shares(16,596)(80,165)
Other reserves(96,421)(110,593)
Retained earnings (deficit)(173,117)(184,139)
Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company        268,434        115,480
   
Non-controlling interests        25,718        25,790
Total equity        294,152        141,270
   
Liabilities  
Loans and borrowings        675,384        673,262
Lease liabilities        45,692        47,092
Employee benefits        162,628        197,158
Provisions        14,298        15,322
Deferred revenue        22,341        4,361
Other liabilities        11,098        8,237
Derivative financial instruments        2,064        4,389
Deferred tax liabilities        5,617        5,398
Total non-current liabilities        939,122        955,219


Loans and borrowings		        27,341        23,392
Lease liabilities        4,857        4,789
Short-term bank debt        13,046        7,561
Deferred revenue        18,478        1,623
Other liabilities        80,672        66,182
Trade and other payables        252,765        164,999
Derivative financial instruments        6,010        10,264
Advance payments from customers        35,091        29,885
Current tax liability        10,586        7,480
Provisions        17,597        26,322
Total current liabilities        466,443        342,497
Total liabilities        1,405,565        1,297,716
Total equity and liabilities        1,699,717        1,438,986

 

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.   
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows   


For the year ended December 31		   
In thousands of US dollars20212020 
 Unaudited  
Cash from operating activities   
Profit (loss) for the period        13,779        (42,460) 
Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to net cash flows:   
Non-cash:   
Income tax expense        8,707        11,184 
Depreciation and amortization        43,685        43,661 
Asset impairment (reversal) expense(711)        664 
Net finance cost        33,602        21,094 
Share of loss of associates and joint ventures        1,053        947 
(Gain) loss on sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment(65)        358 
Equity-settled share-based payment transactions        10,028        1,429 
Movement in provisions, pensions, and government grants        (10,184)        (121) 
Working capital and deferred revenue adjustments        22,747        10,829 
Cash generated from operating activities        122,641        47,585 
Finance costs paid, net(21,950)(19,410) 
Income tax paid(9,903)        (8,556) 
Net cash from operating activities        90,788        19,619 
    
Cash used in investing activities   
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment        1,029        71 
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangibles        (162,240)        (123,695) 
Acquisitions of subsidiaries        (458)        — 
Investments in associates and joint ventures(1,000)(1,000) 
Change in restricted cash        115,485        100,662 
Interest received on restricted cash        39        1,120 
Capitalized borrowing cost        (15,838)        (15,150) 
Other        30        76 
Net cash used in investing activities(62,953)(37,916) 

 

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.  
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows  
(continued)  


For the year ended December 31		  
In thousands of US dollars20212020
 Unaudited 
Cash from (used in) financing activities  
Proceeds from issuance of debt        352,152        9,190
Payment of transaction costs related to debt(7,630)        —
Repayment of borrowings        (342,781)(4,072)
Proceeds from issuance of common shares        123,627        —
Net repurchase of common shares        (2,058)        (638)
Dividends paid(7,598)(9,513)
Payment of lease liabilities(5,313)(4,738)
Contributions by non-controlling interests        667        597
Net cash from (used in) financing activities        111,066(9,174)
   
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents        138,901(27,471)
   
Cash and cash equivalents at January 1        207,366        226,218
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held(8,390)        8,619
Cash and cash equivalents at December 31        337,877        207,366

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This press release contains regulated information as defined in the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht).

About AMG

AMG is a global critical materials company at the forefront of CO2 reduction trends. AMG produces highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals & chemicals end markets.

AMG Clean Energy Materials segment combines AMG’s recycling and mining operations, producing materials for infrastructure and energy storage solutions while reducing the CO2 footprint of both suppliers and customers. AMG Clean Energy Materials segment spans the vanadium, lithium, and tantalum value chains. AMG Critical Materials Technologies segment combines AMG’s leading vacuum furnace technology line with high-purity materials serving global leaders in the aerospace sector. AMG Critical Minerals segment consists of AMG’s mineral processing operations in antimony, graphite, and silicon metal.

With approximately 3,300 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka, and Mozambique, and has sales and customer service offices in Russia and Japan (www.amg-nv.com).

For further information, please contact:
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.        +1 610 975 4979
Michele Fischer
mfischer@amg-nv.com

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release are not historical facts and are "forward looking.” Forward looking statements include statements concerning AMG’s plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans and intentions relating to acquisitions, AMG’s competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to forecasted production, reserves, financial position and future operations and development, AMG’s business strategy and the trends AMG anticipates in the industries and the political and legal environment in which it operates and other information that is not historical information. When used in this press release, the words "expects,” "believes,” "anticipates,” "plans,” "may,” "will,” "should,” and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward looking statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. AMG expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in AMG's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any forward-looking statement is based.

 

