AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Reports Record Earnings for Second Quarter 2022

Construction and commissioning of the new vanadium spent catalyst recycling facility in Zanesville, Ohio is proceeding as planned. The roaster is fully operational, and the entire plant is expected to be at run-rate capacity by the end of the fourth quarter of 2022.





The project to expand the spodumene production in AMG Brazil is on time and on budget. The objective is to be in full production in the second half of 2023 or earlier.





AMG Lithium has started construction of the first European lithium refinery, and commissioning for the first module of the battery-grade lithium hydroxide upgrader will commence in the second half of 2023.





AMG’s first lithium vanadium battery ("LIVA”) for industrial power management applications is proceeding as planned and the objective is to be fully operational in the fourth quarter of 2022.





Shell & AMG Recycling B.V. ("SARBV”) and its partner, the United Company for Industry ("UCI”), have signed an agreement with Saudi Arabian Oil Company ("Aramco”). Basic engineering has begun on the first of four projects to build, own and operate a conversion plant of vanadium-containing gasification ash supplied by Aramco into vanadium oxide and vanadium electrolyte.





Revenue increased by 42% to $424.1 million in the second quarter of 2022 from $298.4 million in the second quarter of 2021.





EBITDA was $81.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, up 158% versus the second quarter 2021 EBITDA of $31.4 million, marking the highest six-month and quarterly EBITDA in AMG’s history and its eighth straight quarter of sequential improvement.





Annualized return on capital employed was 25.5% for the first six months of 2022, more than double the 10.0% for the same period in 2021.





Net income to shareholders for the second quarter of 2022 was $29.6 million, yielding 91 cents diluted earnings per share, compared to $3.6 million of net income to shareholders in the same period in the prior year and 11 cents diluted earnings per share.





AMG’s liquidity as of June 30, 2022, was $476 million, with $301 million of unrestricted cash and $175 million of revolving credit availability.





AMG declares an interim dividend of €0.30 per ordinary share, to be paid in the third quarter of 2022.





Amsterdam, 28 July 2022 (Regulated Information) --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG”, EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG”) reported second quarter 2022 revenue of $424.1 million, a 42% increase versus the second quarter of 2021. EBITDA for the second quarter of 2022 was $81.1 million, a 158% increase versus the second quarter of 2021. This also marks the eighth straight quarter of sequential growth after the pandemic low point in the second quarter of 2020.

Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO, said, "AMG generated the highest quarterly EBITDA in our history in the second quarter of 2022. EBITDA for the second quarter of 2022 was $81 million, up 158% from the same period in 2021, and 48% higher than the first quarter of 2022. This outstanding result is mainly driven by our AMG Clean Energy Materials segment, where strong lithium prices lead to improved profitability in AMG Brazil, as well as by increased aerospace activity within our AMG Critical Materials Technologies segment.

"All of AMG’s strategic projects cluster in our AMG Clean Energy Materials segment and all of these projects are proceeding as planned. Each of these projects is oriented toward growing our production of electricity storage materials or increasing our footprint in the circular economy.

Commissioning has started at the Zanesville, Ohio, spent catalyst recycling facility. The roasting plant has reached its design capacity and is presently undergoing the final performance test. The "melt shop” is starting its commissioning process. With this new recycling plant, AMG solidifies its position as the world leader in the recycling of refinery waste. We are pleased to announce that large scale shipments of refinery waste from overseas have started.



The expansion project of AMG Brazil’s lithium concentrate production is proceeding as planned and the production is fully sold at market price via long-term contracts.



AMG Lithium has begun construction of the first European lithium refinery. The first module of the battery-grade lithium hydroxide upgrader will commence commissioning in the second half of 2023.



AMG’s first lithium vanadium battery ("LIVA”) for industrial power management applications has begun commissioning.



SARBV and UCI recently signed agreements in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The joint venture plans to execute four distinct projects under an entity currently being formed, Advanced Circular Materials Company ("ACMC”):



Build, own and operate a conversion plant of vanadium-containing gasification ash into vanadium oxide and vanadium electrolyte for redox flow batteries;

A spent catalyst recycling facility; A fresh catalyst R&D laboratory; Mass energy storage facilities (vanadium redox flow battery manufacturing).

Basic engineering for the first project has begun and it will lay the foundation for all other projects with the Supercenter. It will produce and sell high-purity vanadium oxide and vanadium electrolyte. This is the largest such project in the world and is under long-term market-based contracts with Aramco. The materials this project will produce are destined to feed the emerging vanadium redox flow battery market.

"We are extremely pleased to announce the accomplishments of these strategic projects along with the best quarterly results in the history of the Company.”

In 000’s US dollars Q2 ‘22 Q2 ‘21 Change Revenue $424,094 $298,374 42% Gross profit 102,240 48,499 111% Gross margin 24.1% 16.3% Operating profit 65,246 3,691 1,668% Operating margin 15.4% 1.2% Net income attributable to shareholders 29,631 3,566 731% EPS - Fully diluted 0.91 0.11 727% EBIT (1) 69,763 20,462 241% EBITDA (2) 81,126 31,401 158% EBITDA margin 19.1% 10.5% Cash from operating activities 39,505 23,018 72%

(1) EBIT is defined as earnings before interest and income taxes. EBIT excludes restructuring, asset impairment, inventory cost adjustments, environmental provisions, exceptional legal expenses, equity-settled share-based payments, and strategic expenses.

(2) EBITDA is defined as EBIT adjusted for depreciation and amortization.

AMG Clean Energy Materials

Q2 ‘22 Q2 ‘21 Change Revenue $159,762 $90,135 77% Gross profit 60,821 13,822 340% Gross profit before non-recurring items 61,654 16,122 282% Operating profit (loss) 49,704 (7,415) N/A EBITDA 58,232 12,554 364%

AMG Clean Energy Materials’ revenue increased 77% compared to the second quarter of 2021, to $159.8 million, driven mainly by higher prices in vanadium, tantalum and lithium concentrates. Sales volumes were down due to shipping schedule variances from AMG Brazil and maintenance downtime at our Cambridge facility.

Gross profit before non-recurring items for the quarter increased 282% compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily due to the increased price environment.

SG&A expenses in the second quarter of 2022 were $11.1 million, $1.6 million higher than the second quarter of 2021, largely due to higher share-based and variable compensation expense.

The second quarter 2022 EBITDA increased 364%, to $58.2 million, from $12.6 million in the second quarter of 2021, due to the improved gross profit as noted above.

AMG Critical Minerals

Q2 ‘22 Q2 ‘21 Change Revenue $103,416 $76,793 35% Gross profit 14,028 13,732 2% Gross profit before non-recurring items 14,029 13,397 5% Operating profit 7,086 7,009 1% EBITDA 9,069 9,220 (2%)

AMG Critical Minerals’ revenue increased by $26.6 million, or 35%, to $103.4 million, driven by strong sales volumes of antimony and graphite as well as higher sales prices in silicon and antimony.

Gross profit before non-recurring items of $14.0 million in the second quarter was $0.6 million higher compared to the second quarter of 2021. The higher revenue was due to the improved pricing and higher sales volumes noted above and was offset by increased raw material prices as well as the ongoing rise in energy and shipping costs.

SG&A expenses in the second quarter of 2022 slightly increased by 2%, to $7.0 million, compared to the same period in 2021.

The second quarter 2022 EBITDA was consistent with the same period in the prior year despite ongoing inflationary pressures including energy and shipping cost increases.

AMG Critical Materials Technologies

Q2 ‘22 Q2 ‘21 Change Revenue $160,916 $131,446 22% Gross profit 27,391 20,945 31% Gross profit before non-recurring items 27,431 21,059 30% Operating profit 8,456 4,097 106% EBITDA 13,825 9,627 44%

AMG Critical Materials Technologies' second quarter 2022 revenue increased by $29.5 million, or 22%, compared to the same period in 2021. This improvement was due to increased titanium alloys sales, as well as higher chrome metal pricing associated with improving conditions in the aerospace sector. Second quarter 2022 gross profit before non-recurring items increased by $6.4 million, or 30%, to $27.4 million due to the higher volumes and prices.

SG&A expenses increased by $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, mainly driven by higher share-based and variable compensation expense and higher professional fees in the current quarter.

AMG Critical Materials Technologies’ EBITDA increased to $13.8 million during the quarter, compared to $9.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. This was primarily due to higher profitability in chrome metal and titanium alloys.

AMG Engineering signed $59.8 million in new orders during the second quarter of 2022, driven by strong orders of induction furnaces, representing a 1.10x book to bill ratio. Order backlog was $181.0 million as of June 30, 2022, slightly lower than the $183.5 million as of March 31, 2022.

Tax

AMG recorded an income tax expense of $23.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to an income tax benefit of $5.6 million in the same period in 2021. This variance was mainly driven by higher pre-tax income compared to the prior period and movements in the Brazilian real versus the US dollar. The effects of the Brazilian real caused a $3.8 million non-cash tax expense in the second quarter of 2022 compared to a $12.4 million non-cash tax benefit in the second quarter of 2021. Movements in the Brazilian real exchange rate impact the valuation of the Company’s net deferred tax positions related to our operations in Brazil.

AMG paid taxes of $9.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to tax payments of $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Exceptional Items

AMG’s second quarter 2022 gross profit includes exceptional items, which are not included in the calculation of EBITDA.

A summary of exceptional items included in gross profit in the second quarters of 2022 and 2021 are below:

Exceptional items included in gross profit

Q2 ‘22 Q2 ‘21 Change Gross profit $102,240 $48,499 111% Inventory cost adjustment — 1,497 N/A Restructuring expense 41 334 (88%) Asset impairment reversal — (640) N/A Strategic project expense 833 888 (6%) Gross profit excluding exceptional items 103,114 50,578 104%

Energy Costs

Total energy costs were $9.9 million higher in the second quarter of 2022 versus the same period in 2021 due to significant increases in gas and electricity costs during the quarter. The majority of this increase was at our silicon business in Germany, but that business benefited from fully hedged power costs. Other business units benefited from long-term electricity contracts that have no price escalation clauses, and the business units that did experience energy cost increases were able to pass through most of these increased costs to their customers.

SG&A

AMG’s second quarter 2022 SG&A expenses were $37.0 million compared to $33.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, with the variance largely driven by higher compensation expense due to higher profitability forecasted for the year and increased professional fees associated with strategic projects.

Liquidity

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Change Senior secured debt $365,751 $371,897 (2%) Cash & cash equivalents 300,758 337,877 (11%) Senior secured net debt 64,993 34,020 91% Other debt 22,644 24,398 (7%) Net debt excluding municipal bond 87,637 58,418 50% Municipal bond debt 319,363 319,476 —% Restricted cash 42,182 93,434 (55%) Net debt 364,818 284,460 28%

AMG had a net debt position of $364.8 million as of June 30, 2022. This increase was mainly due to the significant investment in growth initiatives during the quarter.

AMG continued to maintain a strong balance sheet and adequate sources of liquidity during the second quarter. Employee benefit liabilities decreased $55 million during the quarter to $108 million mainly due to rising discount rates. This decrease in employee benefit liabilities combined with AMG’s higher earnings have increased our equity attributable to shareholders to $357 million, a 33% increase over the year-end value.

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had $301 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $175 million available on its revolving credit facility. As such, AMG had $476 million of total liquidity as of June 30, 2022.

Net Finance Costs

AMG’s second quarter 2022 net finance costs were $12.2 million compared to $4.8 million in the second quarter of 2021. This increase was mainly driven by non-cash intergroup related foreign exchange losses of $7.5 million during the quarter.

AMG capitalized $2.1 million of interest costs in the second quarter of 2022 versus $3.8 million in the same period in 2021, driven by interest associated with the Company’s tax-exempt municipal bond supporting the vanadium expansion in Ohio. This decrease is due to a portion of the municipal bond interest costs which are no longer being capitalized due to the ramp up of production at our Zanesville facility.

Outlook

AMG continues to provide strong and consistent results despite the global economic fallout from the geopolitical turbulence in recent months. We are continuing to focus on the things we can control and are extremely pleased with the noted achievements in our strategic initiatives which will drive long-term value creation. EBITDA was $81.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, the highest quarterly EBITDA in AMG’s history. As mentioned, it was the eighth straight quarter of sequential improvement.

As the year has progressed and more information is available, AMG is increasing its EBITDA guidance for the full year 2022 to a range of between $280 million and $300 million. This range is supported by AMG’s geographic diversification and the strength of the global lithium market.

Net income to EBITDA reconciliation

Q2 ‘22 Q2 ‘21 Net income $29,879 $4,272 Income tax expense (benefit) 23,156 (5,580) Net finance cost 12,211 4,761 Equity-settled share-based payment transactions 1,372 1,194 Restructuring expense 41 334 Inventory cost adjustment — 1,497 Asset impairment reversal — (640) Environmental provision — 11,651 Strategic project expense (1) 3,107 2,525 Others (3) 448 EBIT 69,763 20,462 Depreciation and amortization 11,363 10,939 EBITDA 81,126 31,401

(1) The Company is in the initial development and ramp-up phases for several strategic expansion projects, including AMG Vanadium’s expansion project, the joint venture with Shell, Hybrid Lithium Vanadium Redox Flow Battery System, and the lithium expansion in Germany, which incurred project expenses during the quarter but are not yet operational. AMG is adjusting EBITDA for these exceptional charges.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Income Statement For the quarter ended June 30 In thousands of US dollars 2022 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Continuing operations Revenue 424,094 298,374 Cost of sales (321,854) (249,875) Gross profit 102,240 48,499 Selling, general and administrative expenses (37,034) (33,232) Environmental expense — (11,651) Other income, net 40 75 Net other operating income (expense) 40 (11,576) Operating profit 65,246 3,691 Finance income 2,081 264 Finance cost (14,292) (5,025) Net finance cost (12,211) (4,761) Share of loss of associates and joint ventures — (238) Profit (loss) before income tax 53,035 (1,308) Income tax (expense) benefit (23,156) 5,580 Profit for the period 29,879 4,272 Profit attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 29,631 3,566 Non-controlling interests 248 706 Profit for the period 29,879 4,272 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share 0.93 0.11 Diluted earnings per share 0.91 0.11





AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Income Statement For the six months ended June 30 In thousands of US dollars 2022 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Continuing operations Revenue 827,957 562,360 Cost of sales (650,523) (466,997) Gross profit 177,434 95,363 Selling, general and administrative expenses (74,496) (66,325) Environmental expense — (11,711) Other income, net 122 173 Net other operating income (expense) 122 (11,538) Operating profit 103,060 17,500 Finance income 2,380 474 Finance cost (23,510) (13,889) Net finance cost (21,130) (13,415) Share of loss of associates and joint ventures (500) (625) Profit before income tax 81,430 3,460 Income tax (expense) benefit (21,667) 6,490 Profit for the period 59,763 9,950 Profit attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 58,746 8,665 Non-controlling interests 1,017 1,285 Profit for the period 59,763 9,950 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share 1.84 0.29 Diluted earnings per share 1.81 0.28









AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position In thousands of US dollars June 30,2022 Unaudited December 31, 2021 Assets Property, plant and equipment 739,610 693,624 Goodwill and other intangible assets 41,761 44,684 Derivative financial instruments 22,508 95 Other investments 26,707 29,830 Deferred tax assets 39,953 52,937 Restricted cash 33,682 85,023 Other assets 8,394 8,471 Total non-current assets 912,615 914,664 Inventories 263,273 218,320 Derivative financial instruments 5,854 4,056 Trade and other receivables 194,563 145,435 Other assets 80,641 65,066 Current tax assets 9,093 5,888 Restricted cash 8,500 8,411 Cash and cash equivalents 300,758 337,877 Total current assets 862,682 785,053 Total assets 1,775,297 1,699,717





AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (continued) In thousands of US dollars June 30,2022 Unaudited December 31, 2021 Equity Issued capital 853 853 Share premium 553,715 553,715 Treasury shares (14,906) (16,596) Other reserves (56,868) (96,421) Retained earnings (deficit) (126,088) (173,117) Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company 356,706 268,434 Non-controlling interests 25,052 25,718 Total equity 381,758 294,152 Liabilities Loans and borrowings 663,781 675,384 Lease liabilities 41,277 45,692 Employee benefits 107,827 162,628 Provisions 14,467 14,298 Deferred revenue 21,105 22,341 Other liabilities 7,116 11,098 Derivative financial instruments 818 2,064 Deferred tax liabilities 5,076 5,617 Total non-current liabilities 861,467 939,122 Loans and borrowings 31,528 27,341 Lease liabilities 4,237 4,857 Short-term bank debt 12,449 13,046 Deferred revenue 20,957 18,478 Other liabilities 83,078 80,672 Trade and other payables 283,443 252,765 Derivative financial instruments 12,518 6,010 Advance payments from customers 49,601 35,091 Current tax liability 18,318 10,586 Provisions 15,943 17,597 Total current liabilities 532,072 466,443 Total liabilities 1,393,539 1,405,565 Total equity and liabilities 1,775,297 1,699,717





AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the six months ended June 30 In thousands of US dollars 2022 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Cash from operating activities Profit for the period 59,763 9,950 Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash flows: Non-cash: Income tax expense (benefit) 21,667 (6,490) Depreciation and amortization 21,890 21,902 Asset impairment reversal — (776) Net finance cost 21,130 13,415 Share of loss of associates and joint ventures 500 625 Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment 33 (91) Equity-settled share-based payment transactions 2,752 2,127 Movement in provisions, pensions, and government grants (2,917) 2,647 Working capital and deferred revenue adjustments (63,774) 14,171 Cash generated from operating activities 61,044 57,480 Finance costs paid, net (12,153) (10,053) Income tax paid (13,040) (4,499) Net cash from operating activities 35,851 42,928 Cash used in investing activities Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 93 1,055 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangibles (82,608) (78,606) Investments in associates and joint ventures (500) (1,000) Change in restricted cash 51,252 65,562 Interest received on restricted cash 76 25 Capitalized borrowing cost (8,321) (7,795) Other 8 19 Net cash used in investing activities (40,000) (20,740)





AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (continued) For the six months ended June 30 In thousands of US dollars 2022 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Cash (used in) from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of debt 152 2,411 Payment of transaction costs related to debt — (390) Repayment of borrowings (8,437) (3,127) Net (repurchase of) proceeds from issuance common shares (1,523) 121,569 Dividends paid (10,098) (3,858) Payment of lease liabilities (2,588) (2,608) Contributions by non-controlling interests — 648 Net cash (used in) from financing activities (22,494) 114,645 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (26,643) 136,833 Cash and cash equivalents at January 1 337,877 207,366 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held (10,476) (3,097) Cash and cash equivalents at June 30 300,758 341,102

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This press release contains regulated information as defined in the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht).

