19.09.2024 17:18:08
AMG Critical Materials opens Europe’s first lithium hydroxide refinery
AMG Critical Materials has successfully opened Europe's first lithium hydroxide refinery with the commissioning of the first of five modules planned for its site in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany. With the refinery, located in the town of Bitterfeld-Wolfen, AMG is primarily aiming to supply battery manufacturers based in Europe.According to the Dutch specialty materials group, the annual capacity of one module is 20,000 tonnes of batttery-grade lithium hydroxide per year – enough for the batteries of around 500,000 electric vehicles. The first module is sold out and by 2030, AMG's concept is to expand annual production up to 100,000 tonnes of battery-grade lithium hydroxide from five modules, depending on market conditions.The projected production, said AMG, represents 14% market share of the projected applicable market in Europe for 2030, based on EV market forecast from Benchmark Mineral Intelligence."With the refinery, we are the first mover, making a decisive contribution to securing the supply of the critical raw material lithium for the industry in Germany and Europe," commented Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, chairman and CEO of AMG. "The establishment of our own complete lithium value chain also contributes to the European Critical Raw Materials Act and offers greater independence for raw materials and critical materials."Dr. Stefan Scherer, managing director of AMG's lithium unit, added: "AMG is forward looking – developing cutting-edge technology and materials to support the market development of next generation, sulfur-based all-solid-state-batteries closely together with the main players in the industry."
