AMG Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results and Announces New Corporate Structure Effective January 1, 2024

Amsterdam, 8 November 2023 (Regulated Information) --- AMG Critical Materials N.V. ("AMG”, EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG”) reported third quarter 2023 revenue of $369 million, a 13% decrease versus the third quarter of 2022. Third quarter 2023 EBITDA of $54 million decreased 48% compared to the third quarter of 2022.



Cash from operating activities was $178 million on a year-to-date basis, compared to $111 million for the first nine months of 2022.

In 000’s US dollars Q3 ‘23 Q3 ‘22 Change YTD

Sept ‘23 YTD

Sept ‘22 Change Revenue $368,717 $424,813 (13%) $1,258,626 $1,252,770 —% EBITDA (1) 53,785 102,603 (48%) 279,349 238,489 17% Cash from operating activities 24,926 74,747 (67%) 178,296 110,598 61% Return on Capital Employed 28.4% 29.5%

(1) EBITDA is defined as EBIT adjusted for depreciation and amortization.





Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO, said, "The 48% decrease in EBITDA compared to the third quarter of 2022 was driven in large part by the global decline in metal prices within our portfolio, predominantly the lithium price decline. The average quarterly prices of lithium carbonate and ferrovanadium have decreased over 50% and 29%, respectively, versus the average pricing in the third quarter of 2022. On a year-to-date basis, however, EBITDA has increased 17% compared to the first nine months of 2022.

We ended the third quarter in a $320 million net debt position, and continued to maintain a strong balance sheet and adequate sources of liquidity during the quarter. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had $347 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $195 million available on its revolving credit facility. As such, AMG had $542 million of total liquidity as of September 30, 2023. In today’s rising rate environment, AMG continues to benefit from its low-cost fixed-rate debt facilities, and has an average interest rate charge across its two main debt instruments of 5%.

AMG Engineering signed $81 million in new orders during the third quarter of 2023, 51% higher year-to-date in 2023 than in the same period in 2022, driven by strong orders of remelting and heat treatment furnaces, representing a 1.02x book to bill ratio. AMG’s order backlog was $341 million as of September 30, 2023, the highest in AMG’s history for the second straight quarter. This is largely driven by the aerospace market, which is experiencing strong growth. Our third quarter 2023 order intake remains at a very high level, reaching $323 million year-to-date.”

Strategic Highlights

The Supervisory Board has authorized the implementation of a new corporate structure, which will be operational January 1, 2024. The present segmental reporting structure will be replaced by three corporate entities: AMG Lithium BV, AMG Vanadium BV, and AMG Technologies (AG/GmbH). Each entity will have its own leadership team and operating management.

Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO, said, "The three new 100% owned subsidiaries AMG Lithium, AMG Vanadium, and AMG Technologies, have very specific trends and business models, and require very different management skill sets. They will each be managed by newly installed Management Boards, which will exercise their control through respective Supervisory Boards that will reflect corporate governance principles that currently apply to AMG Critical Materials NV.

This updated structure will enable AMG to realize strategic, operational, and risk management synergies that will improve decision making, as well as strengthen the resiliency of the organization. This new structure will decrease the potential for overreliance on individual executives, improve succession planning, and improve collaboration throughout the organization. Additionally, the new structure will create strategic flexibility for various forms of equity diversification.”

Lithium

In Brazil, the lithium concentrate plant shutdown to facilitate the expansion from 90,000 tons to 130,000 tons will take place in the first quarter of 2024 due to delivery delays of electronic components for processing automation. This will negatively impact second quarter sales volumes. We expect to produce at full run rate capacity, which is 130,000 tons per year, starting in the third quarter of 2024.





AMG Brazil’s project with Grupo Lagoa will begin basic engineering in December 2023. From present data, we conclude that the plant will confirm the main assumptions for the construction of a 150,000-ton lithium concentrate plant at the site.





AMG’s lithium hydroxide refinery’s first 20,000-ton module in Bitterfeld, Germany, is in the initial phases of commissioning and the ramp-up and the qualification process is planned for the second and third quarters of 2024. We expect to produce approximately 7,000 tons of qualified battery-grade lithium hydroxide in 2024 which is not included in our EBITDA guidance for 2024. We expect to produce and sell a full 20,000 tons in 2025.





Vanadium

The spent catalyst roasting facility in Zanesville, Ohio operated at full capacity for the third quarter and outperformed our roasting facility in Cambridge, Ohio. The Zanesville melt shop has operated at full capacity utilization and the Vanadium team is focused on increasing operational availability, optimizing cycle time and increasing yield.





AMG’s innovative lithium vanadium battery ("LIVA”) projects are integral for industrial power management applications and accelerate the industrial energy transition. The batteries are currently under various stages of bidding and development. One is operational, three are under construction, and 13 are in bidding and development stages, with a total megawatt hour (MWh) capacity of 379 MWh.





The vanadium electrolyte plant at AMG Titanium in Nuremberg, Germany is under construction. The target capacity is 6,000 m³ vanadium electrolyte, the equivalent of approximately 100 MWh, which will serve the electricity storage market, including a vertical integration into LIVA batteries. Production is expected to start in the first quarter of 2024.





Applying a newly developed process technology, AMG Titanium in Nuremberg, Germany has started to process spent roasted catalyst to V 2 O 5 .





O . Shell & AMG Recycling’s ("SARBV”) project development of a closed loop circular recycling facility in the Middle East is progressing. Phase I of the "Supercenter” project, a hydrometallurgical facility to process vanadium-containing gasification ash, is under a long-term contract with Aramco. The gasification ash will be processed into vanadium oxide and then to vanadium electrolytes for use in batteries in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Phase I is expected to reach FEL3 status by the end of the year. The "Supercenter” concept also includes spent catalyst recycling projects, fresh catalyst production, and the manufacturing of vanadium batteries. The Phase I facility will also produce 6,000 m³ of electrolyte, which will support 100 MWh of vanadium redox flow battery capacity annually. In addition, a LIVA Hybrid Energy Storage System and a Fresh Catalyst R&D facility will be part of Phase 1.





Financial Highlights

Cash from operating activities was $25 million in the third quarter of 2023, and $178 million on a year-to-date basis, compared to $111 million for the first nine months of 2022.





AMG’s liquidity as of September 30, 2023 was $542 million, with $347 million of unrestricted cash and $195 million of revolving credit availability.





Annualized return on capital employed was 28.4% for the first nine months of 2023, compared to 29.5% for the same period in 2022.





AMG Engineering’s order backlog of $341 million as of September 30, 2023, the highest in AMG’s history, was driven primarily by the aerospace industry.





Key Figures

In 000’s US dollars Q3 ‘23 Q3 ‘22 Change YTD

Sept ‘23 YTD

Sept ‘22 Change Revenue $368,717 $424,813 (13%) $1,258,626 $1,252,770 —% Gross profit 66,803 112,071 (40%) 334,179 289,505 15% Gross margin 18.1% 26.4% 26.6% 23.1% Operating profit 24,059 121,680 (80%) 202,249 224,740 (10%) Operating margin 6.5% 28.6% 16.1% 17.9% Net income attributable to shareholders 163 68,146 N/A 99,147 126,892 (22%) EPS - Fully diluted 0.00 2.09 N/A 3.04 3.91 (22%) EBIT (1) 40,225 91,536 (56%) 239,149 205,532 16% EBITDA (2) 53,785 102,603 (48%) 279,349 238,489 17% EBITDA margin 14.6% 24.2% 22.2% 19.0% Cash from operating activities 24,926 74,747 (67%) 178,296 110,598 61%

(1) EBIT is defined as earnings before interest and income taxes. EBIT excludes restructuring, asset impairment, inventory cost adjustments, environmental provisions, exceptional legal expenses and other exceptional items, equity-settled share-based payments, and strategic expenses.

(2) EBITDA is defined as EBIT adjusted for depreciation and amortization.

Operational Review

AMG Clean Energy Materials

Q3 ‘23 Q3 ‘22 Change Revenue $140,344 $188,318 (25%) Gross profit 34,333 86,454 (60%) Operating profit 18,712 74,888 (75%) EBITDA 39,155 83,674 (53%)

AMG Clean Energy Materials’ revenue decreased 25% compared to the third quarter of 2022, to $140 million, driven mainly by decreased prices in both lithium and vanadium as well as lower volumes in lithium concentrate, partially offset by increased volumes in vanadium. Ferrovanadium production increased 48% versus the third quarter of 2022.

Gross profit for the quarter decreased 60% compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily due to the lower sales prices. The primary driver is the lithium price decline. Also, vanadium gross profit was lower due to fixed price inventory being processed from global sources. All other existing contracts are under indexed prices. We are working towards long-term contracts similar to our Cambridge model.

SG&A expenses in the third quarter of 2023 were higher than the same period in 2022 at $15 million, mainly driven by the increase in headcount related to the lithium and vanadium expansion projects, as well as higher employee benefit costs.

The third quarter 2023 EBITDA decreased 53%, to $39 million, from $84 million in the third quarter of 2022, due to the decline in metal prices as noted above.

During the third quarter of 2023, a total of 16,012 dry metric tons ("dmt”) of lithium concentrates was sold. The third quarter experienced lower sales volumes due to shipping schedule variances noted in the second quarter. The average realized sales price was $2,395/dmt CIF China for the quarter. The average cost per ton for the quarter was $529/dmt CIF China. The cost per ton is lower than the second quarter due to higher sales volumes of tantalum concentrate in the current quarter.

In 2024, we anticipate the cost per ton to rise due to unabsorbed costs during the ramp-up as well as lower relative tantalum sales volumes offsetting higher spodumene production. It is important to note that AMG is one of the lowest cost mines in the world and we plan to maintain that position.

AMG Critical Minerals

Q3 ‘23 Q3 ‘22 Change Revenue $52,593 $84,935 (38%) Gross profit 6,887 674 922% Operating (loss) profit (269) 40,301 N/A EBITDA 1,247 7,327 (83%)

AMG Critical Minerals’ revenue for the third quarter of 2023 decreased by 38%, to $53 million, mainly due to lower volumes across the segment largely driven by the silicon metal plant operating one furnace during the quarter, as discussed in detail below. The slowdown in the European industrial economy also continued to negatively impact the segment.

Gross profit of $7 million in the third quarter of 2023 was $6 million higher compared to the same period last year, largely due to the significant increases in gas and electricity costs experienced in the third quarter of 2022.

SG&A expenses in the third quarter of 2023 of $7 million were in line with the same period in 2022.

The third quarter 2023 EBITDA decreased 83% compared to the same period in 2022, to $1 million, due to silicon shutdown as well as the slowdown in the end-use markets for the segment in the current quarter.

AMG Silicon operated one of four furnaces throughout the third quarter and plans to operate one furnace for the remainder of 2023. The operational parameters of the silicon business will continue to be reviewed on an ongoing basis. Due to the noted interruptions in AMG Silicon’s operations, the financial impact of the business will be excluded from EBITDA during this period of abnormal operations. However, AMG Silicon generated $10 million in cash flow from operating activities during the quarter driven by the receipt of energy sales made in the fourth quarter of 2022.

AMG Critical Materials Technologies

Q3 ‘23 Q3 ‘22 Change Revenue $175,780 $151,560 16% Gross profit 25,583 24,943 3% Operating profit 5,616 6,491 (13%) EBITDA 13,383 11,602 15%

AMG Critical Materials Technologies' third quarter 2023 revenue increased by $24 million, or 16%, compared to the same period in 2022. This improvement was driven by strong revenues in our engineering unit, as well as higher sales volumes of titanium alloys and chrome metal, partially offset by lower chrome metal pricing.

SG&A expenses increased by 10% in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, due to additional personnel at AMG Engineering and AMG LIVA corresponding to the record order backlog and business development, respectively.

AMG Critical Materials Technologies’ EBITDA was $13 million during the quarter compared to $12 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher profitability in Engineering and Titanium, partially offset by lower chrome margins driven by continued sequential decline in chrome price in the third quarter of 2023.

AMG Engineering signed $81 million in new orders during the third quarter of 2023, driven by strong orders of remelting and heat treatment furnaces, representing a 1.02x book to bill ratio. Order backlog was $341 million as of September 30, 2023, the highest in AMG’s history.

AMG Engineering has been selected by PCC’s TIMET to supply the vacuum melting and re-melting furnaces for their new, state-of-the-art Titanium melt facility in Ravenswood, West Virginia. AMG’s scope includes several vacuum arc re-melting, electron beam welding, and electron beam melting furnaces, signifying one of the largest orders in all of AMG Engineering’s history.

Financial Review

Tax

AMG recorded an income tax expense of $13 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $39 million in the same period in 2022. This variance was mainly driven by lower profitability in the current quarter.

AMG paid taxes of $33 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to tax payments of $10 million in the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to the timing lag in tax payments relative to tax expense recognition.

Exceptional Items

AMG’s third quarter 2023 gross profit includes exceptional items, which are not included in the calculation of EBITDA.

A summary of exceptional items included in gross profit in the third quarters of 2023 and 2022 are below:

Exceptional items included in gross profit

Q3 ‘23 Q3 ‘22 Change Gross profit $66,803 $112,071 (40%) Inventory cost adjustment 1,388 — N/A Restructuring expense 2,745 11 N/A Asset impairment expense — 11,587 N/A Strategic project expense 4,924 1,241 297% Gross profit excluding exceptional items 75,860 124,910 (39%)

AMG Vanadium had a $1.3 million non-cash expense during the third quarter of 2023. This is a result of inventory cost adjustments associated with declining prices and an increased inventory position of spent catalyst as we diversify our sourcing strategy which has been adjusted in EBITDA.

SG&A

AMG’s third quarter 2023 SG&A expenses were $43 million compared to $37 million in the third quarter of 2022, with the increase largely attributable to higher personnel costs driven by increased hiring in our Lithium, Engineering, and LIVA businesses.

Liquidity

September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Change Senior secured debt $337,952 $348,622 (3%) Cash & cash equivalents 347,293 346,043 —% Senior secured net (cash) debt (9,341) 2,579 N/A Other debt 12,170 14,959 (19%) Net debt excluding municipal bond 2,829 17,538 (84%) Municipal bond debt 319,064 319,244 —% Restricted cash 1,428 6,920 (79%) Net debt 320,465 329,862 (3%)

AMG continued to maintain a strong balance sheet and adequate sources of liquidity during the third quarter. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had $347 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $195 million available on its revolving credit facility. As such, AMG had $542 million of total liquidity as of September 30, 2023.

Net Finance Costs

AMG’s third quarter 2023 net finance cost was $9 million compared to $14 million in the third quarter of 2022. This decrease was mainly driven by foreign exchange gains of $3 million during the quarter primarily due to non-cash intergroup balances and higher interest income earned on an increased cash and cash equivalents balance in the third quarter 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022. Additionally, in today’s rising rate environment, AMG continues to benefit from its low-cost fixed-rate debt facilities. AMG has an average interest rate charge across its two main debt instruments of 5%.

Outlook

Since the end of July when we issued the previous 2023 EBITDA guidance of between $350 million and $380 million, market prices for spodumene and lithium carbonate have decreased by 50% and 43%, respectively. Given these price decreases, AMG’s new EBITDA guidance for the full year 2023 is approximately $320 million.

Considering the ramp-up of the strategic projects explained above, as well as the volatility of our key material prices, specifically lithium, it is challenging to provide firm guidance for 2024. The recent fall in lithium prices has surprised every industry participant. Establishing the cause of the fall in prices and projecting future movements involves analyzing both the Chinese lithium industry as well as broader macroeconomic factors in China.

Given the difficulty of this analysis, and despite certain signs that the lithium supply and demand picture remains strong, there is high uncertainty with regard to near-term pricing dynamics. Therefore, utilizing today’s depressed price levels, AMG’s EBITDA will be approximately $200 million in 2024 with a stronger performance in the second half of the year.

Profit for the period to adjusted EBITDA reconciliation

Q3 ‘23 Q3 ‘22 Profit for the period $1,002 $68,339 Income tax expense 12,565 38,603 Net finance cost 9,295 13,988 Equity-settled share-based payment transactions 1,392 1,386 Restructuring expense 2,745 11 Net contract settlements — (46,407) Silicon’s partial closure (739) — Inventory cost adjustment 1,388 — Asset impairment expense — 11,587 Strategic project expense (1) 11,196 3,282 Share of loss of associates 1,197 750 Others 184 (3) EBIT 40,225 91,536 Depreciation and amortization 13,560 11,067 EBITDA 53,785 102,603

(1) The Company is in the initial development and ramp-up phases for several strategic expansion projects, including the joint venture with Shell, the LIVA Battery System, and the lithium expansion in Germany, which incurred project expenses during the quarter but are not yet operational. AMG is adjusting EBITDA for these exceptional charges.





AMG Critical Materials N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Income Statement For the quarter ended September 30 In thousands of US dollars 2023 2022 Unaudited Unaudited Continuing operations Revenue 368,717 424,813 Cost of sales (301,914) (312,742) Gross profit 66,803 112,071 Selling, general and administrative expenses (42,800) (36,888) Other income, net 56 46,497 Net other operating income 56 46,497 Operating profit 24,059 121,680 Finance income 5,676 1,222 Finance cost (14,971) (15,210) Net finance cost (9,295) (13,988) Share of loss of associates and joint ventures (1,197) (750) Profit before income tax 13,567 106,942 Income tax expense (12,565) (38,603) Profit for the period 1,002 68,339 Profit attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 163 68,146 Non-controlling interests 839 193 Profit for the period 1,002 68,339 Basic earnings per share Basic earnings per share 0.01 2.13 Diluted earnings per share 0.00 2.09





AMG Critical Materials N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Income Statement For the nine months ended September 30 In thousands of US dollars 2023 2022 Unaudited Unaudited Continuing operations Revenue 1,258,626 1,252,770 Cost of sales (924,447) (963,265) Gross profit 334,179 289,505 Selling, general and administrative expenses (132,580) (111,384) Other income, net 650 46,619 Net other operating income 650 46,619 Operating profit 202,249 224,740 Finance income 14,843 3,602 Finance cost (38,037) (38,720) Net finance cost (23,194) (35,118) Share of loss of associates and joint ventures (2,989) (1,250) Profit before income tax 176,066 188,372 Income tax expense (75,044) (60,270) Profit for the period 101,022 128,102 Profit attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 99,147 126,892 Non-controlling interests 1,875 1,210 Profit for the period 101,022 128,102 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share 3.08 3.97 Diluted earnings per share 3.04 3.91





AMG Critical Materials N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position In thousands of US dollars September 30, 2023 Unaudited December 31, 2022 Assets Property, plant and equipment 878,166 797,611 Goodwill and other intangible assets 40,113 41,404 Derivative financial instruments 32,532 33,042 Equity-accounted investees 16,950 — Other investments 31,095 29,324 Deferred tax assets 38,524 37,181 Restricted cash 370 5,875 Other assets 10,989 8,612 Total non-current assets 1,048,739 953,049 Inventories 262,763 277,311 Derivative financial instruments 2,065 3,516 Trade and other receivables 173,506 162,548 Other assets 107,668 121,834 Current tax assets 6,792 7,289 Restricted cash 1,058 1,045 Cash and cash equivalents 347,293 346,043 Total current assets 901,145 919,586 Total assets 1,949,884 1,872,635





AMG Critical Materials N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (continued) In thousands of US dollars September 30, 2023 Unaudited December 31, 2022 Equity Issued capital 853 853 Share premium 553,715 553,715 Treasury shares (10,730) (14,685) Other reserves (45,148) (44,869) Retained earnings (deficit) 77,610 (4,461) Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company 576,300 490,553 Non-controlling interests 35,213 27,296 Total equity 611,513 517,849 Liabilities Loans and borrowings 657,544 661,270 Lease liabilities 43,548 44,224 Employee benefits 124,819 117,160 Provisions 12,847 12,361 Deferred revenue 17,246 20,000 Other liabilities 3,801 15,009 Derivative financial instruments 224 284 Deferred tax liabilities 15,974 27,269 Total non-current liabilities 876,003 897,577 Loans and borrowings 5,497 15,164 Lease liabilities 5,149 4,710 Short-term bank debt 6,145 6,391 Deferred revenue 23,294 28,277 Other liabilities 73,064 69,917 Trade and other payables 249,598 240,101 Derivative financial instruments 3,986 7,746 Advance payments from customers 60,181 51,054 Current tax liability 20,569 23,548 Provisions 14,885 10,301 Total current liabilities 462,368 457,209 Total liabilities 1,338,371 1,354,786 Total equity and liabilities 1,949,884 1,872,635





AMG Critical Materials N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the nine months ended September 30 In thousands of US dollars 2023 2022 Unaudited Unaudited Cash from operating activities Profit for the period 101,022 128,102 Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash flows: Non-cash: Income tax expense 75,044 60,270 Depreciation and amortization 40,200 32,957 Asset impairment (reversal) expense (767) 11,587 Net finance cost 23,194 35,118 Share of loss of associates and joint ventures 2,989 1,250 Loss on sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment 33 12 Equity-settled share-based payment transactions 4,356 4,138 Movement in provisions, pensions, and government grants 8,470 (7,532) Working capital and deferred revenue adjustments 31,609 (113,601) Cash generated from operating activities 286,150 152,301 Finance costs paid, net (19,163) (19,014) Income tax paid (88,691) (22,689) Net cash from operating activities 178,296 110,598 Cash used in investing activities Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 34 151 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangibles (109,540) (134,244) Investments in associates and joint ventures (19,939) (1,250) Use of restricted cash 5,492 76,365 Interest received on restricted cash 30 179 Capitalized borrowing cost paid (11,583) (15,307) Other 4 12 Net cash used in investing activities (135,502) (74,094)





AMG Critical Materials N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (continued) For the nine months ended September 30 In thousands of US dollars 2023 2022 Unaudited Unaudited Cash used in financing activities Proceeds from issuance of debt 57 83 Repayment of borrowings (14,355) (23,948) Net repurchase of common shares (6,960) (1,523) Dividends paid (28,212) (19,885) Payment of lease liabilities (4,098) (3,738) Contributions by non-controlling interests 14,000 — Net cash used in financing activities (39,568) (49,011) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 3,226 (12,507) Cash and cash equivalents at January 1 346,043 337,877 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held (1,976) (18,954) Cash and cash equivalents at September 30 347,293 306,416

About AMG

AMG's mission is to provide critical materials and related process technologies to advance a less carbon-intensive world. To this end, AMG is focused on the production and development of energy storage materials such as lithium, vanadium, and tantalum. In addition, AMG's products include highly engineered systems to reduce CO 2 in aerospace engines, as well as critical materials addressing CO 2 reduction in a variety of other end use markets.

AMG Clean Energy Materials segment combines AMG’s recycling and mining operations, producing materials for infrastructure and energy storage solutions while reducing the CO 2 footprint of both suppliers and customers. AMG Clean Energy Materials segment spans the vanadium, lithium, and tantalum value chains. AMG Critical Materials Technologies segment combines AMG’s leading vacuum furnace technology line with high-purity materials serving global leaders in the aerospace sector. AMG Critical Minerals segment consists of AMG’s mineral processing operations in antimony, graphite, and silicon metal.

With approximately 3,600 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka, and Mozambique, and has sales and customer service offices in Japan (www.amg-nv.com).

