AMG to Host Capital Markets Day in Frankfurt Spotlighting AMG Lithium

Amsterdam, 21 February 2023 --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") is hosting a Capital Markets Day in Frankfurt, Germany, which will be held on March 30, 2023 at 9:30am CEST.



The presenters will include AMG’s CEO, Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, as well as AMG Lithium’s Managing Directors, Dr. Stefan Scherer and Mr. Fabiano Costa, and AMG LIVA’s Managing Director, Dr. Volker Kölln. In addition, there will be a guided AMG Lithium laboratory tour.

Participants are asked to register at their earliest convenience since we are accepting confirmations on a first come, first served basis as there is only capacity to host 100 people in person. There will also be a live webcast of the Capital Markets Day available on the day of the event by registering for virtual attendance.

Please confirm your attendance (either in person or virtual) using the following link by March 23, 2023: https://amg.eventcube.io/

For more information on this event, please see the Capital Markets Day flyer on AMG’s website.

About AMG

AMG is a global critical materials company at the forefront of CO 2 reduction trends. AMG produces highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals & chemicals end markets.

AMG Clean Energy Materials segment combines AMG’s recycling and mining operations, producing materials for infrastructure and energy storage solutions while reducing the CO 2 footprint of both suppliers and customers. AMG Clean Energy Materials segment spans the vanadium, lithium, and tantalum value chains. AMG Critical Materials Technologies segment combines AMG’s leading vacuum furnace technology line with high-purity materials serving global leaders in the aerospace sector. AMG Critical Minerals segment consists of AMG’s mineral processing operations in antimony, graphite, and silicon metal.

With approximately 3,400 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka, and Mozambique, and has sales and customer service offices in Japan (www.amg-nv.com).

For further information, please contact:

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. +1 610 975 4979

Michele Fischer

mfischer@amg-nv.com

Disclaimer

