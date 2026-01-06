Amgen Aktie
Amgen Acquires Privately-held Dark Blue Therapeutics In $840 Mln Deal
(RTTNews) - Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) announced Tuesday its acquisition of UK-based privately-held biotechnology company Dark Blue Therapeutics Ltd. in a transaction valued at up to $840 million.
The acquisition adds to Amgen's portfolio an investigational small molecule that targets and degrades two proteins (MLLT1/3) that drive specific types of acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a fast-growing blood cancer.
Preclinical data in leukemia models demonstrate promising anti-cancer activity and mechanistic differentiation from currently available therapies, establishing the rationale for single-agent and combination use to overcome treatment resistance and enhance durability of remission.
Amgen expects to integrate Dark Blue Therapeutics into its existing research organization, further strengthening the company's early oncology discovery efforts.
