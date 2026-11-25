Amgen Aktie
WKN: 867900 / ISIN: US0311621009
|
25.11.2026 03:59:03
Amgen (AMGN) Clears Patent Hurdle For Planned U.S. Lauch Of Opdivo Biosimilar
(RTTNews) - Amgen (AMGN) announced that it has reached a settlement agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) and its partners, resolving U.S. patent litigation related to ABP 206, Amgen's proposed biosimilar version of Opdivo (nivolumab).
Opdivo is an immunotherapy widely used to treat several types of cancer. Biosimilars are highly similar versions of existing biologic medicines that can increase competition and potentially reduce treatment costs.
Lauch Planned for 2028
Under the settlement agreement, Amgen said it will be permitted to launch ABP 206 in the United States on October 1, 2028, provided the product receives FDA approval.
The company's Biologics License Application (BLA) for ABP 206 has already been accepted for review by the FDA, with a regulatory decision expected by the end of 2026.
Potential for Earlier Access and Competition
According to Amgen, the agreement allows the company to introduce its biosimilar in the U.S. before the expiration of certain patents that could otherwise have been asserted against the product.
Financial terms of the settlement were not disclosed, as the terms of the agreement are confidential.
Amgen said the planned launch supports its broader strategy of expanding access to biologic medicines through biosimilars while helping promote competition in the healthcare market.
ABP 206 is an investigational monoclonal antibody designed as a biosimilar to Opdivo, a monoclonal antibody that binds to programmed death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor used in the treatment of multiple cancers.
AMGN has traded between $312.39 and $483.99 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $473.94, up 5.54%. During overnight trading the stock is at $474.68, up 0.16%.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amgen Inc.
|
24.11.26
|Börse New York: Börsianer lassen Dow Jones letztendlich steigen (finanzen.at)
|
24.11.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 sackt zum Handelsende ab (finanzen.at)
|
24.11.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
24.11.26
|Börse New York in Rot: So steht der NASDAQ 100 aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
24.11.26
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones legt mittags zu (finanzen.at)
|
24.11.26
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones zum Start des Dienstagshandels mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
23.11.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Amgen-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Amgen-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
19.11.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: So bewegt sich der Dow Jones nachmittags (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Amgen Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amgen Inc.
|431,80
|4,79%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKI-Euphorie nach NVIDIA-Wende bereits wieder abgeflaut: ATX und DAX schließen tief im Minus -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen gespalten
Der heimische Leitindex gab am Dienstag deutlich ab. Der DAX verlor unterdessen ebenfalls klar. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. In Fernost zeigen sich die Märkte unterdessen uneinheitlich.