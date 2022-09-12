|
12.09.2022 11:28:03
Amgen Announces Positive Result For Phase 1b Study Of Combination Of Vectibix, Lumakras
(RTTNews) - Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Monday announced positive results for its phase 1b CodeBreaK 101 trial and confirmed 30 percent objective response rate for its Amgen's Vectibix in a combination with Lumakras/Lumykras in patients with KRAS G12C-Mutated Metastatic colorectal cancer. The trial showed a median progression-free survival of 5.7 months in a difficult-to-treat patient population, while the current standard of care offers a median progression-free survival benefit of two months. Vectibix is a monoclonal anti-epidermal growth factor receptor antibody.
Amgen said Lumakras plus Vectibix achieved a 30 percent confirmed objective response rate in patients with KRAS G12C-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer, where treatment response rates can be as low as 2 percent.
The company said it will focus on combination approaches in colorectal cancer, including advancing CodeBreaK 300, the Phase 3 Lumakras plus Vectibix trial in the chemotherapy-refractory patient population.
The trial enrolled 40 patients with heavily pre-treated KRAS G12C-mutated chemo-refractory mCRC. Disease control was seen in 37 patients for a total of 92.5 percent with a median progression-free survival of 5.7 months.
