NEU: Krypto-Sparplan bei BISON. Einfach und stressfrei in Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. investieren.-w-
07.02.2022 22:08:13

Amgen Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Amgen Inc. (AMGN) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.90 billion, or $3.36 per share. This compares with $1.62 billion, or $2.76 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Amgen Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.46 billion or $4.36 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $6.85 billion from $6.63 billion last year.

Amgen Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.90 Bln. vs. $1.62 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.36 vs. $2.76 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.81 -Revenue (Q4): $6.85 Bln vs. $6.63 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Amgen Inc.mehr Nachrichten