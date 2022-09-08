Amgen: Phase 3 Studies Of Oral Otezla Shows Efficacy In Moderate To Severe Psoriasis

(RTTNews) - Amgen (AMGN) reported results from two phase 3 clinical studies of oral Otezla, showing efficacy in pediatric patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis and in adults with moderate to severe genital psoriasis. SPROUT data showed Otezla resulted in significant improvements in measures of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis at week 16 compared with placebo in children ages 6-17. DISCREET 16-week data showed statistically significant improvements in genital psoriasis, including skin, itch and quality of life, in patients with moderate to severe disease.

David Reese, executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen, said: "Based on these results, Amgen looks forward to discussions with regulatory authorities about the potential inclusion of data from these important trials in the Otezla prescribing information."

