|
31.05.2022 15:28:08
Amgen Positive Topline Data In Phase 2 Trial For Olpasiran In Adults With Elevated Lipoprotein
(RTTNews) - Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) announced Tuesday positive topline data from the Phase 2 OCEAN(a)-DOSE clinical study, evaluating olpasiran (formerly AMG 890) in 281 adult patients with elevated Lipoprotein(a), or Lp(a), levels over 150 nmol/L and evidence of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD).
Olpasiran is a small interfering RNA designed to lower the body's production of apolipoprotein(a), a key component of Lp(a) that has been associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular events.
In the multicenter, randomized, double-blind placebo-controlled trial, olpasiran was administered up to 225 mg subcutaneously every 12 weeks to patients with a median baseline Lp(a) of approximately 260 nmol/L.
These data demonstrated a significant and sustained reduction from baseline in Lp(a) of up to or greater than 90 percent at week 36 (primary endpoint) and week 48 (end of treatment period) for the majority of doses.
The company noted that the Lp(a) reduction was consistent with phase 1 results. No new safety concerns were also identified during this treatment period.
