Amgen Snags Another Approval for This Promising Cancer Drug

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Late last month, Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) approved Amgen 's (NASDAQ: AMGN) Lumakras to treat advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adult patients with the KRAS G12C mutation that worsened after prior therapy. The MHLW gave Lumakras the nod just days after the European Commission approved it for the same indication. Let's dive into the clinical results for Lumakras to understand why regulatory bodies are approving the drug, as well as the lung cancer market in Japan to estimate the sales potential of the indication.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading