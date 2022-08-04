Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
04.08.2022 14:47:58

Amgen To Buy TAVNEOS Developer ChemoCentryx In $3.7 Bln Cash Deal

(RTTNews) - Amgen (AMGN) Thursday said it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ChemoCentryx, Inc., (CCXI), a biopharmaceutical company, for $52 per share in cash, representing an enterprise value of around $3.7 billion.

In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, ChemoCentryx shares were gaining around 110 percent to trade at $50.62.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by each company's board of directors. The acquisition is subject to ChemoCentryx stockholder approval, regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022.

ChemoCentryx is focused on orally administered therapeutics to treat autoimmune diseases, inflammatory disorders and cancer

The acquisition includes TAVNEOS (avacopan), a first-in-class medicine for patients with serious autoimmune disease.

TAVNEOS is an orally administered selective complement component 5a receptor inhibitor. It was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in October 2021 as an adjunctive treatment for adult patients with severe active ANCA-associated vasculitis, specifically granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA) and microscopic polyangiitis (MPA), in combination with standard therapy.

U.S. sales of TAVNEOS in the first quarter of 2022, the first full quarter of sales, were $5.4 million. TAVNEOS is also approved in major markets outside the U.S., including the European Union and Japan.

In addition to TAVNEOS, ChemoCentryx has three early-stage drug candidates that target chemoattractant receptors in other inflammatory diseases and an oral checkpoint inhibitor for cancer.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ChemoCentryx Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ChemoCentryx Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Amgen Inc. 240,30 -1,03% Amgen Inc.
ChemoCentryx Inc 48,38 -1,02% ChemoCentryx Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Arbeitsmarktbericht deutlich besser als erwartet: ATX leichter -- DAX etwas schwächer -- Dow Jones verliert vorbörslich -- Asiens Börsen schließen fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende mit negativer Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich etwas leichter. Die US-Märkte stehen vor einer schwachen Handelseröffnung nach dem starken Jobbericht. Asiens Börsen notierten am Freitag auf grünem Terrain.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen