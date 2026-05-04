Amgen Aktie
WKN: 867900 / ISIN: US0311621009
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04.05.2026 15:37:49
Amgen To Invest Additional $300 Mln In US Manufacturing Network
(RTTNews) - Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Monday revealed its plan to invest an additional $300 million in its U.S. manufacturing network to further advance U.S.-based production capacity. The investment in Juncos, Puerto Rico is expected to enhance next-generation technologies and support a reliable supply of medicines for patients.
Amgen's expansion of its biologics manufacturing facility in Puerto Rico will strengthen existing advanced manufacturing roles, support workforce development across the region and generate construction jobs.
Robert Bradway, chairman and chief executive officer at Amgen said, "By growing our operations in Puerto Rico, we are ensuring patients have access to the medicines they need, investing in the long-term strength of our domestic supply chain and supporting American jobs."
Over the past year, the company has announced planned investments of $650 million in Puerto Rico, $900 million in Ohio and $600 million in a science and innovation center in California. In addition, Amgen has invested more than $1.5 billion in North Carolina.
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