AMGEN TO PRESENT NEW RESEARCH ACROSS SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY AND BONE DISEASES AT ACR 2022

New Real-World Evidence Highlights AMGEVITA® Utilization, Treatment Satisfaction and Persistence in European Patients

New Data From First-in-Class Treatment TAVNEOS®, Evaluating Renal Function Among Adults Living With Severe Active ANCA-Associated Vasculitis

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that clinical and real-world data across its broad portfolio of established treatments and pipeline assets will be presented at the annual American College of Rheumatology Convergence (ACR), taking place in Philadelphia on Nov. 10-14, 2022.

Among 25 abstracts, noteworthy presentations will include real-world evidence for AMGEVITA®* (adalimumab), underscoring treatment satisfaction and persistence in German patients with rheumatic diseases. Additional data will highlight utilization in European patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis and psoriatic arthritis.

Other research highlights include data on TAVNEOS® (avacopan) in severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody (ANCA)-associated vasculitis, notably an oral presentation on evaluation of recovery of renal function among patients with baseline estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) at or below 20; renal function is impaired in the majority of people with the disease. Additionally, two real-world evidence posters report on the effects of Otezla® (apremilast) on cardiometabolic parameters in patients with psoriatic disease.

"Given the uptake of biosimilars, we are looking forward to presenting real-world evidence data from the experiences of patients using AMGEVITA, since it was approved in Europe four years ago," said David M. Reese, M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen. "The breadth of data being presented reflects our deep commitment to driving innovation in inflammatory diseases."

*AMJEVITA™ outside the US is marketed as AMGEVITA. AMJEVITA is currently not available commercially and will not be commercially available in the United States until on or after January 31, 2023.

Abstracts and Presentation Times:

AMGEVITA® (adalimumab) Abstracts

Real-World Utilization of Adalimumab Biosimilar (ABP 501) in Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis, Ankylosing Spondylitis and Psoriatic Arthritis in Europe

Abstract #1387, Virtual Poster Session, Sunday, Nov. 13 from 1-3 p.m. EST

from Treatment Persistence and Switching Patterns of ABP 501 (AMGEVITA ® ) in German Patients with Rheumatic Diseases

Abstract #1425, Virtual Poster Session, Sunday, Nov. 13 from 1-3 p.m. EST

SLE/AMG 592 Abstracts

Unmet Need in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) Therapy: High Corticosteroid Use and Poor Adherence and Persistence to SLE Treatments in the US

Abstract #1275040, Oral Poster Session, Monday, Nov. 14 from 3-4:30 p.m. EST

from Real-World Treatment Patterns, Healthcare Resource Utilization (HCRU) and Costs in Patients with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) in the US

Abstract #1274556, Virtual Poster Session, Saturday, Nov. 12 from 1-3 p.m. EST

from Regulatory T Cell Defects in SLE and Therapy with a Novel IL-2 Mutein: Phase 1 Clinical Results with Efavaleukin Alfa

Abstract #0989, Ignite Poster Talk, Monday, Nov.14 from 1-1:55 p.m. EST , Virtual Poster Presentation, Sunday, Nov. 13 from 9-10:30 a.m. EST

Enbrel® (etanercept) Abstracts

Outcomes of Etanercept and Janus Kinase Inhibitor Treatment After First-line Use of Adalimumab in Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis

Abstracts #1588, Oral Poster Session, Sunday, Nov. 13 from 3-4:30 p.m. EST

from Lower Healthcare Costs for Commercially Insured Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis in Remission

Abstracts #0060, Virtual Poster Session, Saturday, Nov. 12 from 1-3 p.m. EST

from Maintenance of Disease Activity and Treatment Persistence in Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis Who Switched from Combination to TNF inhibitor Monotherapy: Results from the Rheumatology Informatics System for Effectiveness (RISE) Registry

Abstracts #0306, Virtual Poster Session, Saturday, Nov. 12 from 1-3 p.m. EST

from Change in Disease Activity and Occurrence of Adverse Events After Initiation of Etanercept in Pediatric Patients with Juvenile Psoriatic Arthritis in the CARRA Registry

Abstracts #1418, Virtual Poster Session, Sunday, Nov. 13 from 1-3 p.m. EST

from Outcomes in Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis Initiating Monotherapy with Etanercept, Adalimumab, or Janus Kinase Inhibitors

Abstracts #1420, Virtual Poster Session, Sunday, Nov. 13 from 1-3 p.m. EST

EVENITY® (romosozumab-aqqg) Abstracts

Effect of Romosozumab on Bone Microarchitecture as Assessed by Tissue Thickness-Adjusted Trabecular Bone Score in Postmenopausal Women with Osteoporosis: Results from the ARCH Study

Abstract #319

Effect of Romosozumab in Postmenopausal Women with Knee Osteoarthritis: Results from the FRAME Clinical Trial

Abstract #1278232, Virtual Poster Session, Sunday, Nov. 13 from 1-3 p.m. EST

Otezla® (apremilast) Abstracts

Characterization of Joint Distribution and Disease Burden in Patients with Early Oligoarticular Psoriatic Arthritis: Results from the Ongoing FOREMOST Study (EULAR 2022 Encore)

Abstract #1289024, Virtual Poster Session, Sunday, Nov. 13 from 9-10:30 a.m. EST

from Diabetes Burden and Effects of Apremilast on Changes in Cardiometabolic Parameters in Patients with Psoriasis (PsO) or Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA) in a Real-World Setting

Abstract #1290834, Virtual Poster Session, Sunday, Nov. 13 from 1-3 p.m. EST

from Effectiveness by Disease Severity in Patients with Psoriatic Arthritis Treated with Apremilast in the CorEvitas Psoriatic Arthritis/Spondyloarthritis (PsA/SpA) Registry

Abstract #1289089, Virtual Poster Session, Sunday, Nov. 13 from 9-10:30 a.m. EST

from Obesity Burden and Effects of Apremilast on Changes in Cardiometabolic Parameters by Obesity Status in Patients with Psoriasis (PsO) or Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA) in a Real-World Setting

Abstract #1291242, Virtual Poster Session, Sunday, Nov. 13 from 1-3 p.m. EST

from Exposure-Adjusted Incidence Rate for Adverse Events of Special Interest in Patients with Psoriatic Arthritis Treated with Apremilast

Abstract #1289316, Virtual Poster Session, Monday, Nov. 14 from 1-3 p.m. EST

from Similar Improvements in Psoriatic Arthritis Disease Domains with Apremilast Treatment Regardless of Prior Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drug Use

Abstract Insert, N/A Presentation

Prolia® (denosumab) Abstracts

Comparative Effectiveness of Osteoporosis (OP) Therapies Among a Population of Postmenopausal Women in the United States (U.S.) (Encore)

Abstract #1276817, Oral Presentation Session, Sunday, Nov. 13 from 8:30-8:40 a.m. EST

from Myocardial Infarction and Stroke Risks Among Patients Who Initiated Treatment with Denosumab or Zoledronic Acid for Osteoporosis (Encore)

Abstract #1276817, Oral Presentation Session, Sunday, Nov. 13 from 8:15-8:25 a.m. EST

from Long-term Effect of Denosumab on Bone Microarchitecture as Assessed by Tissue Thickness-Adjusted Trabecular Bone Score (TBS) in Postmenopausal Women with Osteoporosis: Results from the FREEDOM and Open-Label Extension (OLE) (Encore)

Abstract Insert, N/A Presentation

TAVNEOS® (avacopan) Abstracts

Recovery of Renal Function Among ANCA-Associated Vasculitis Patients with Baseline eGFR ≤20 in the Avacopan ADVOCATE Trial

Abstract #0525, Oral Presentation Session, Saturday, Nov. 12 from 3:15-3:25 p.m. EST

from ANCA-Associated Vasculitis Treated with Avacopan versus a Standard Prednisone Taper: Glucocorticoid Toxicity Index Scores by Domain

Abstract #1076, Ignite Talk Session, Sunday, Nov. 13 from 10:15-10:20 a.m. EST

from Safety of Avacopan in ANCA-Associated Vasculitis: Combined Data from Three Clinical Trials

Abstract #1077, Ignite Talk Session, Sunday, Nov. 13 from 10:15-10:20 a.m. EST

from Glucocorticoid Use and Related Adverse Events in ADVOCATE Trial of Avacopan in ANCA-Associated Vasculitis

Abstract #1078, Poster Session, Sunday, Nov. 13 from 9-10:30 a.m. EST

Abstracts can be found on the ACR website.

About Amgen

Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average and is also part of the Nasdaq-100 index. In 2022, Amgen was named one of the "World's Best Employers" by Forbes and one of "America's 100 Most Sustainable Companies" by Barron's.

For more information, visit Amgen.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

