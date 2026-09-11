Amgen Aktie

Amgen für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 867900 / ISIN: US0311621009

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
11.09.2026 17:09:27

Amgen vs. CRISPR Therapeutics: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Investors often face a choice between the stability of established giants and the high-stakes potential of clinical-stage innovators. Deciding between Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) requires balancing immediate dividends against long-term scientific breakthroughs.

Amgen is a global leader in traditional drug manufacturing with a vast portfolio of approved therapies. In contrast, CRISPR Therapeutics is a pioneer in gene-editing technology, recently launching its first commercial product. This comparison explores which approach offers a more compelling opportunity for your portfolio in 2026.

Amgen develops medicines for heart disease, obesity, and rare diseases among healthcare stocks. Its portfolio includes treatments for inflammatory conditions and various cancers, serving patients in more than 100 countries. The company distributes products primarily through three wholesalers: McKesson (NYSE:MCK), Cencora (NYSE:COR), and Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH). These three companies accounted for nearly 77% of worldwide gross revenues in 2025. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CRISPR Therapeutics AG

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu CRISPR Therapeutics AG

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Amgen Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 20 360,00 -2,21% Amgen Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
Amgen Inc. 327,40 -0,56% Amgen Inc.
CRISPR Therapeutics AG 44,65 -0,92% CRISPR Therapeutics AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08:16 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07:27 KW 37: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.09.26 KW 37: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
09.09.26 Schweizerische Nationalbank investiert weiter in Tech: Das waren die Aktien-Favoriten der SNB in Q2 2026
08.09.26 Zurich Insurance setzt im zweiten Quartal verstärkt auf AMD und Eli Lilly

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Inflationsdaten im Fokus: Dow schließt stärker -- ATX geht nach Rekord fester ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwach
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt legten im Freitagshandel zu. An der Wall Street waren grüne Vorzeichen zu sehen. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Freitag in Rot.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen