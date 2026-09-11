Amgen Aktie
WKN: 867900 / ISIN: US0311621009
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11.09.2026 17:09:27
Amgen vs. CRISPR Therapeutics: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Investors often face a choice between the stability of established giants and the high-stakes potential of clinical-stage innovators. Deciding between Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) requires balancing immediate dividends against long-term scientific breakthroughs.
Amgen is a global leader in traditional drug manufacturing with a vast portfolio of approved therapies. In contrast, CRISPR Therapeutics is a pioneer in gene-editing technology, recently launching its first commercial product. This comparison explores which approach offers a more compelling opportunity for your portfolio in 2026.
Amgen develops medicines for heart disease, obesity, and rare diseases among healthcare stocks. Its portfolio includes treatments for inflammatory conditions and various cancers, serving patients in more than 100 countries. The company distributes products primarily through three wholesalers: McKesson (NYSE:MCK), Cencora (NYSE:COR), and Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH). These three companies accounted for nearly 77% of worldwide gross revenues in 2025. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amgen Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|20 360,00
|-2,21%
|Amgen Inc.
|327,40
|-0,56%
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|44,65
|-0,92%
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