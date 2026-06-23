Amgen Aktie

Amgen für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: ARDEUT110665

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24.06.2026 01:33:07

Amgen vs. Iovance Biotherapeutics: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Does the established stability of a pharmaceutical giant outweigh the explosive growth potential of a specialized cancer fighter? Investors choosing between Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) must weigh reliability against innovation.Amgen offers a massive drug portfolio with deep roots in the medical field. Iovance is a smaller player focused on cutting-edge tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte therapies. While both operate within the medical space, their financial profiles and maturity levels create very different investment cases for those looking at the year 2026.Amgen focuses on discovering and manufacturing medicines for serious diseases across several therapeutic areas. It sells its products globally, reaching customers in more than 50 countries including major markets like Europe and Japan. The company relies heavily on three major pharmaceutical wholesalers, McKesson Corporation, Cencora, and Cardinal Health, which collectively accounted for 77% of its worldwide gross revenues in 2025. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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