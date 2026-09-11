Amgen vs. Revolution Medicines: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Investors choosing between Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) must weigh established cash flows against high-stakes clinical potential. Which of these healthcare players is the better addition to your portfolio today?

Amgen is a titan of the biotech world with a deep portfolio of marketed drugs and a history of returning capital to shareholders. Revolution Medicines represents the speculative side of the sector, focusing on breakthrough cancer research without any current revenue. Both companies offer exposure to medical innovation but through very different financial profiles.

Amgen focuses on developing and manufacturing therapies for serious illnesses in oncology, inflammation, and rare diseases. Within the biotech stocks landscape, the company primarily distributes its products through three major wholesalers: McKesson (NYSE:MCK), Cencora (NYSE:COR), and Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH). Because these three customers account for nearly 77% of gross revenues, this customer concentration adds a layer of risk to the business.

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