Amgen Aktie
WKN: 867900 / ISIN: US0311621009
|
04.10.2026 16:14:57
Amgen vs. Vertex Pharmaceuticals: Which Biotech Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Biotechnology investors often compare the steady cash flows of established giants with the explosive potential of specialized innovators. Choosing between Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) requires balancing scale against high-margin specialization.
Amgen operates as a global pharmaceutical titan with a massive portfolio spanning multiple therapeutic areas. Vertex focuses on transformative therapies for rare diseases, historically dominating the cystic fibrosis market. Comparing these two involves choosing between a diversified income-generating giant and a focused biotech specialist with an expanding pipeline.
Amgen discovers and develops medicines for serious diseases across oncology, inflammation, and rare disease categories. The company distributes its products globally, relying heavily on its primary partners McKesson (NYSE:MCK), Cencora (NYSE:COR), and Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH). These three distributors accounted for nearly 77% of worldwide gross revenues in 2025, which represents a significant customer concentration risk.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amgen Inc.
|
02.10.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones klettert zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
|
02.10.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: Anleger lassen Dow Jones nachmittags steigen (finanzen.at)
|
02.10.26
|Gewinne in New York: mittags Pluszeichen im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)
|
02.10.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones zum Start des Freitagshandels stärker (finanzen.at)
|
01.10.26
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
01.10.26
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 schließt in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
01.10.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Das macht der Dow Jones am Donnerstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
01.10.26
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ 100-Börsianer greifen am Nachmittag zu (finanzen.at)