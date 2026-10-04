Amgen Aktie

Amgen für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 867900 / ISIN: US0311621009

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04.10.2026 16:14:57

Amgen vs. Vertex Pharmaceuticals: Which Biotech Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Biotechnology investors often compare the steady cash flows of established giants with the explosive potential of specialized innovators. Choosing between Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) requires balancing scale against high-margin specialization.

Amgen operates as a global pharmaceutical titan with a massive portfolio spanning multiple therapeutic areas. Vertex focuses on transformative therapies for rare diseases, historically dominating the cystic fibrosis market. Comparing these two involves choosing between a diversified income-generating giant and a focused biotech specialist with an expanding pipeline.

Amgen discovers and develops medicines for serious diseases across oncology, inflammation, and rare disease categories. The company distributes its products globally, relying heavily on its primary partners McKesson (NYSE:MCK), Cencora (NYSE:COR), and Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH). These three distributors accounted for nearly 77% of worldwide gross revenues in 2025, which represents a significant customer concentration risk.

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