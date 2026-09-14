Vertex Aktie
ISIN: PLVRTEX00010
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14.09.2026 12:43:45
Amgen vs. Vertex Pharmaceuticals: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Choosing between Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) requires balancing the stability of a diversified pharmaceutical giant against the high-growth, high-margin profile of a specialized biotechnology pioneer.
Amgen serves a broad patient base across oncology and inflammation, while Vertex focuses on transformative therapies for rare diseases like cystic fibrosis. This comparison evaluates their financials, risk profiles, and valuations to determine which stock offers a more compelling opportunity for retail investors in 2026.
Amgen operates as a global biotechnology powerhouse, focusing on serious diseases across oncology, inflammation, and rare disease segments. A concentrated wholesaler network, including McKesson (NYSE:MCK), Cencora (NYSE:COR), and Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), accounted for nearly 77% of worldwide gross revenues in 2025. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, though it is common among large biotech stocks. Amgen markets its portfolio through internal sales forces and strategic collaborations with partners such as Astellas Pharma (OTC:ALPMF), Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK), and Kyowa Kirin (OTC:KYKOF).
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amgen Inc.
|329,55
|0,66%
|Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|448,90
|1,33%
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