Amgen vs. Viking Therapeutics: What's the Better GLP-1 Stock to Buy?

Investing into companies involved with new weight loss medications can be overwhelming. There is a lot of competition in the space given the potential for the anti-obesity market to grow to a size of $100 billion or more, as per estimates from Goldman Sachs.The challenge becomes the following: Do you invest in an established healthcare company that is expanding into this new category of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) medications, or are you better off perhaps investing in a smaller player that may have more potential upside, but also carries much more risk?Two stocks at opposite ends of the spectrum are Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), the healthcare behemoth, and Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX), which doesn't have an approved drug but hopes a new GLP-1 drug could put it on the map. If you want to invest in the GLP-1 space, which of these stocks is the better option? Let's take a look.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool